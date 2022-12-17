Read full article on original website
James Tucker
4d ago
What a rip off. If someone wants to get rid of thier guns (not a good idea), then sell them on consignment at a gun shop. This is legal, you will get a lot more money for those guns. Lots of historical, rare, expensive guns have been destroyed by buybacks and the people that turned them in missed out on a lot of cash. Gun shop on consignment will at least sell them for fair market value.
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex
Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
Seattle police searching for two women who allegedly stabbed man with pen in carjacking
Seattle police are searching for two women who allegedly carjacked a man before repeatedly stabbing him with a pen and getting away in his car in North Seattle on Wednesday. According to police, just after 10 a.m., the man was in a silver Nissan Versa stopped at a light at Northwest 85th Street and First Avenue Northwest when the two women got in the car.
Stolen guns, government IDs, electronics seized after theft arrest in Lower Queen Anne
Seattle police seized two stolen guns, a ballistic vest, and more than two dozen credit cards and government IDs after arresting a theft suspect in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood last week. According to the police, at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, a woman in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue North...
Man sought in robbery of Umpqua Bank in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a bank in Tacoma last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a man entered an Umpqua Bank branch at 1201 South Pearl Street and handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.
lynnwoodtoday.com
County says no sign of drug manufacturing inside former Hwy 99 hotel
The sign is a shock and a warning. It hangs on the fence surrounding what used to be America’s Best Value Inn at 221st and Highway 99. This fall, Snohomish County bought this property and another motel in Everett, to remodel and reopen as bridge housing — a first step to help the chronically homeless. The county purchased the Edmonds property for $9 million in August and knew about its drug- and crime-related history. Last April, an Edmonds police officer shot and killed a man who advanced with a knife outside the hotel. In October, officers arrested a Mountlake Terrace man after a two-and-a half-hour standoff in the hotel. Police have responded to a number of drug calls on or near the property.
q13fox.com
2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
State taking action after Bellevue funeral home allegedly put wrong person in casket for burial
BELLEVUE, Wash. — All Jerry Weber wanted was to bury his father, Air Force veteran William Weber, at Tahoma National Cemetery. But the Washington State Department of Licensing alleges that didn’t happen because Curnow Funeral Home put the wrong person in the casket for burial. “It’s tragic. My...
The Suburban Times
There Is An Answer to Bring Down Crime, But Our Mayor Refuses to Take Action
Tacoma Business Council announcement. It is not widely known, but last year our State legislature made changes which effectively legalized drug possession and put additional roadblocks on law enforcement doing their job. These changes have led to the crime wave we are all experiencing. At the end of November our County Prosecutor wrote the legislature asking that they fix the changes in the law on drugs as well as police pursuit standards which have “significantly contributed” to the drastic increases in violent and property crime. Read her letter here.
westsideseattle.com
Mini crime spree by two male suspects hit West Seattle on Saturday
Suspects with matching descriptions were apparently engaged in a mini crime spree on Saturday according to both Seattle Police and the King County Sheriff's office. At 4:26pm, two juveniles reported they were robbed at California Av SW and Fauntleroy WY SW. They reported two males approached them and told them to empty their pockets. They said a gun was implied but did not actually see one. The suspects left the area in a black Hyundai Sante Fe. Suspects were not located. Robbery notified.
'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted
SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
Man injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Tacoma police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday evening. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a drive-by shooting in the 4700 block of South Oakes Street. The 30-year-old victim went to the hospital with a gunshot wound in serious...
Skagit Breaking
Stolen Vehicle, Strong Armed Robbery Leads to Pursuit and Capture of Dangerous Suspect
Sedro-Woolley, WA- On December 19th, 2022 at about 8:06 a.m., Sedro-Woolley Police responded to assist Upper Skagit Tribal Police and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office in response to a recklessly driven vehicle that had been reported as stolen vehicle earlier in the morning on Simms Rd. The driver fled onto Tribal Reservation land where Upper Skagit Tribal Police attempted to stop this vehicle that was confirmed stolen. The suspect did not stop and purposefully struck a Upper Tribal Police vehicle. Thankfully the Upper Skagit Tribal Officer was not injured.
Everett police make arrest in Saturday sports bar shooting
Everett police have made an arrest in a Saturday shooting that injured a man in his 20s, the police department announced Monday. According to the police department, officers were called to Player’s Sports Bar and Grill at 10730 19th Ave. Southeast in Everett early Saturday morning for a shooting.
Puyallup contractor accused of defrauding creditors, falsifying documents
Troubled Puyallup contractor Thomas Weems is at the brink. He filed for business and personal chapter seven bankruptcy after owing more than $1 million to his former customers. Now, in a 22-page document, the U.S. Trustee accuses Weems of defrauding creditors and falsifying documents in his filing. “I did read...
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in deadly hit and run after King Co. Council budgets $50K reward to crack the case
A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after a tipster contacted Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers with knowledge of the crime. The victim's family said a $50,000 reward budgeted from the King County Council helped incentivize people to come forward.
myeverettnews.com
Starting Today SCSO Deputies Will Begin Wearing Body Cameras
Word in from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office that they have begun the rollout of body worn cameras for their deputies in the field. Here’s the update. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the implementation of body worn cameras for all commissioned law enforcement personnel. Starting today, deputies in the Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force will begin wearing body worn cameras. Body worn cameras are used to improve transparency and accountability for both law enforcement and the community at large.
Seattle, Washington
Man Arrested After University District Robbery Friday Night
Police caught and arrested a man after he robbed another man Friday night in the University District. At about 10:00 p.m., police responded to the 4500 block of 18th Avenue Northeast for reports of a robbery. Arriving officers contacted the victim, who said the suspect demanded his money and then fled on foot. He said the suspect appeared to have a gun in his waistband.
Pallet Shelter completes 100th deployment on Tulalip Indian Reservation
News Release Pallet Shelter Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), announced the 100th deployment of its temporary shelters to combat homelessness on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, 30 minutes north of Seattle and west of Marysville, Washington. The new village is comprised of 25 insulated shelters, ...
Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin
SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
Comments / 16