ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoodline.com

ACRE Kitchen & Bar is now serving up two separate vibes in the former Oliveto space

After months of renovating, ACRE Kitchen & Bar has finally opened inside a two-story space at Oakland’s Market Hall just steps from the Rockridge BART Station. The restaurant used to be home to the beloved Italian restaurant Oliveto, which closed in April following an extended goodbye. ACRE held its grand opening on December 19th, dishing out Mediterranean-influenced menu items that feature fresh California ingredients.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Check Out This Bayview Cafe for Artisan Bread and Live Jazz While You Can

Kristin Houk’s Cafe Alma opened in November 2019 in India Basin, though some would consider the neighborhood a portion of Hunter’s Point. She’s run taco and burger spot Tato for five years and All Good Pizza for 11, both Bayview neighborhood staples. So it seems almost inevitable she’d try her hand at an all-day cafe for the city’s eastside residents.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

The very best Bay Area holiday light displays

OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
SFGate

Historic SF hotel and restaurant finds new owner

Leading up to the pandemic, the Huntington Hotel and its combined restaurant The Big 4 occupied a grand legacy atop Nob Hill in San Francisco.  Movie stars from across the 20th Century were common faces in the foyer and the dimly-lit bar was a chance for regular San Franciscans to mingle with other echelons of class and wealth. “The Big 4 had the perfect balance: You could walk in from the street into a piano bar,” recalled a regular. “It was pitch-black in there; I used to say it was always midnight at The Big 4.” Then the bell tolled in March 2020, forcing the closure of both the hotel and restaurant. Peering into its disheveled doors on a recent morning, only dust and memories lingered in the building.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

These Four Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco

On Monday, December 19, the San Francisco Small Business Commission added 10 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry. Four of those are restaurants and bars, including the city’s most famous topless bar the Condor. The other three additions are New Lun Ting Café in Chinatown, Royal Bakery in the Excelsior, and Peking Restaurant in the Sunset District. Legacy businesses must, according to the commission, contribute to the neighborhood’s “history and/or identity” and have operated for 30 years or more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomamag.com

The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Santa Rosa

It’s been over three years since we set out to find the best doughnuts around town, so we hit the ground running with big appetites to find Santa Rosa’s standouts. While visiting some of our favorite doughnut shops and cafes, we tasted a variety of sweets, from fritters to cronuts. And, of course, each doughnut received a rating which considered not only flavor but freshness and appearance, too.
SANTA ROSA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Car-Free Plan Sees One Shop Owner Threaten To Shoot Himself

A plan to remove cars from the Embarcadero is brewing, but business owner’s reactions to the idea have been mixed. “I’m going to shoot myself from these ideas,” said Bob Mudawar, who has run the Village Market inside the Ferry Building since 2003. Mudawar does deliveries to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 East Bay businesses burglarized but keeping doors open

CONCORD, Calif. - Surveillance video showed how a thief scrambled to find anything of value during a break-in at an East Bay dance studio. What the clip did not show was the damage left behind. Clayton Valley Dance Academy in Concord was ransacked. There was broken glass. Shelved items were...
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings

Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million

LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans

Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy