Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free AgentOnlyHomers
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
hoodline.com
ACRE Kitchen & Bar is now serving up two separate vibes in the former Oliveto space
After months of renovating, ACRE Kitchen & Bar has finally opened inside a two-story space at Oakland’s Market Hall just steps from the Rockridge BART Station. The restaurant used to be home to the beloved Italian restaurant Oliveto, which closed in April following an extended goodbye. ACRE held its grand opening on December 19th, dishing out Mediterranean-influenced menu items that feature fresh California ingredients.
Eater
Check Out This Bayview Cafe for Artisan Bread and Live Jazz While You Can
Kristin Houk’s Cafe Alma opened in November 2019 in India Basin, though some would consider the neighborhood a portion of Hunter’s Point. She’s run taco and burger spot Tato for five years and All Good Pizza for 11, both Bayview neighborhood staples. So it seems almost inevitable she’d try her hand at an all-day cafe for the city’s eastside residents.
KTVU FOX 2
The very best Bay Area holiday light displays
OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
Historic SF hotel and restaurant finds new owner
Leading up to the pandemic, the Huntington Hotel and its combined restaurant The Big 4 occupied a grand legacy atop Nob Hill in San Francisco. Movie stars from across the 20th Century were common faces in the foyer and the dimly-lit bar was a chance for regular San Franciscans to mingle with other echelons of class and wealth. “The Big 4 had the perfect balance: You could walk in from the street into a piano bar,” recalled a regular. “It was pitch-black in there; I used to say it was always midnight at The Big 4.” Then the bell tolled in March 2020, forcing the closure of both the hotel and restaurant. Peering into its disheveled doors on a recent morning, only dust and memories lingered in the building.
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SF Gate, Boba Guys and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Eater
These Four Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco
On Monday, December 19, the San Francisco Small Business Commission added 10 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry. Four of those are restaurants and bars, including the city’s most famous topless bar the Condor. The other three additions are New Lun Ting Café in Chinatown, Royal Bakery in the Excelsior, and Peking Restaurant in the Sunset District. Legacy businesses must, according to the commission, contribute to the neighborhood’s “history and/or identity” and have operated for 30 years or more.
sonomamag.com
The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Santa Rosa
It’s been over three years since we set out to find the best doughnuts around town, so we hit the ground running with big appetites to find Santa Rosa’s standouts. While visiting some of our favorite doughnut shops and cafes, we tasted a variety of sweets, from fritters to cronuts. And, of course, each doughnut received a rating which considered not only flavor but freshness and appearance, too.
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
sfstandard.com
SF Car-Free Plan Sees One Shop Owner Threaten To Shoot Himself
A plan to remove cars from the Embarcadero is brewing, but business owner’s reactions to the idea have been mixed. “I’m going to shoot myself from these ideas,” said Bob Mudawar, who has run the Village Market inside the Ferry Building since 2003. Mudawar does deliveries to...
Oakland bar and concert venue Starline Social Club announces closure
Its last day in operation will be New Year's Eve.
KTVU FOX 2
2 East Bay businesses burglarized but keeping doors open
CONCORD, Calif. - Surveillance video showed how a thief scrambled to find anything of value during a break-in at an East Bay dance studio. What the clip did not show was the damage left behind. Clayton Valley Dance Academy in Concord was ransacked. There was broken glass. Shelved items were...
foodieflashpacker.com
6 Must-Try Fine Dining Restaurants in San Francisco | SF Fine Dining
San Francisco has a dining scene as vibrant as the city itself. This city offers something for every palate, but in this article, we are going to whet your appetite with some of the city’s finest. These fine-dining restaurants are as architecturally stunning as the food they serve. Each...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
Marufuku Ramen Is Expanding to Cupertino
The "authentic Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen restaurant" chain is opening a new location at 19772 Stevens Creek Boulevard.
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million
LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
Hundreds of bags go missing at Oakland International without explanation
Around one hundred passengers at Oakland International Airport were left without any luggage or answers about where their bags went Tuesday night.
Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area mom's Christmas wish for a home comes true after almost a year being unhoused
An RV has been Brianni's shelter for almost a year. Her Christmas wish was an actual home. That wish came true when Brianni signed the lease to her new apartment thanks to the promise of Richmond's mayor.
97-year-old Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto closes again
"I'm so sorry I couldn't bring happier news."
NBC Bay Area
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
Comments / 0