IPR Center Partners with Pharmaceutical Security Institute to Prevent Fake Drugs from Reaching Patients

The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) announced a new partnership between Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Pharmaceutical Security Institute (PSI) to combat illicit pharmaceutical trade and protect patients from the health and safety threats posed by counterfeit medications, Dec. 19. Alongside PSI, which represents pharmaceutical companies...
Homeland Security Human Factors Institute Announces Winter Lineup

An October report from the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that major catastrophic disasters in the U.S. resulting in $1 billion or more in damages are now occurring once every 18 days, compared to once every 82 days in the 1980s and mass shootings across the country have hit record levels in 2022, according to Northeastern University’s Violence and Justice Research Lab. Now more than ever, powerful emotions, attitudes, and beliefs are shaping the threat landscape and behavioral response to disasters and emergencies. From heightened concerns about active shooters to the ongoing pandemic, powerful storms, acts of civil unrest, and domestic extremism, this dynamic threat landscape calls for decision-makers and responders to have a comprehensive understanding of human behavior in crisis conditions.
Intended U.S. Candidate for WCO Secretary General Connects with Customs Leaders in Middle East

In December 2022, intended U.S. candidate for the WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders held a number of engagements with senior customs leaders in Bahrain on the margins of the WCO Policy Commission followed by a visit with Federal Customs in the United Arab Emirates. This Middle East trip offered Mr. Saunders the opportunity to have substantive engagements with senior customs leaders from all over the world.

