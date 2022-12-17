ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wake Up Wyoming

Rent Is Up 17% In Wyoming Since January

While the price of rent is dropping nationwide, that’s not the case in Wyoming. The team of analysts at QuoteWizard found that the average cost of rent in Wyoming has gone up 17% since January. New York has the highest percentage of renter-occupied housing units, with 46.5%, followed by...
Wake Up Wyoming

Governor Gordon Bans TikTok on All State-Issued Devices

Governor Gordon recently announced that he has banned the use of the social media app TikTok from all state-issued electronic devices and networks, in order to address cybersecurity concerns that, his office says, have been raised by the app's foreign ownership, and the potential influence of foreign governments. Governor Gordon...
Wake Up Wyoming

Pump Prices Plummet to ‘Normal’ Levels, Possible Diesel Drop Ahead

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 55.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
Wake Up Wyoming

Dear Santa, Please Send Me A Big Bag Of Wyoming Coal

Coal is used for so many things. Like cement production, carbon fibers and foams, medicines, tars, synthetic petroleum-based fuels, and home and commercial heating, just to name a few. I want the plants in my house to grow healthy and strong. Coal provides life-giving CO2. Plants love it. CO2 is...
Wake Up Wyoming

Several Stretches of Wyoming Highways Affected by Closures

(Above) Not too long ago on U.S. 385 near Chadron, Nebraska. "Nearly all highways in the western portion of the state, to as far east as Valentine and North Platte, remain closed at this hour. Those closures can and do affect our highways, such as U.S. 20, which is closed from Lusk to the state line" said the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)
Wake Up Wyoming

Governor Gordon Proposes Tax Relief to Seniors and People With Fixed Incomes

Governor Gordon recently shared his budget proposal with the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC). That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which wrote that Gordon's budget proposal would emphasize addressing inflationary pressures facing the people of Wyoming, saving money for future generations, and utilizing strategic investments moving forward.
Wake Up Wyoming

Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?

There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
Wake Up Wyoming

This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?

A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
Wake Up Wyoming

Make-A-Wish Wyoming Announces Yellowstone National Park Lodges as Community Partner of the Year

Make-A-Wish Wyoming has announced Yellowstone National Park Lodges (Xanterra) as their community partner of the year. That's according to a press release from Make-A-Wish Wyoming, who wrote that the organization is a valued community partner, one that helps Make-A-Wish Wyoming grant and assist wishes for those who want to spend some time in the nation's first national park.
Wake Up Wyoming

