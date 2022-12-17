Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Visit Washington D.C. to address Congress, meet BidenReynold AquinoWashington, DC
NASA's Artemis Crew III Visits Local DC Elementary SchoolMatthew KoehlerWashington, DC
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Related
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s Opening Remarks at Start of Jan. 6 Committee Meeting
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans and the Vice-Chairwoman of the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, spoke at the beginning of the committee's last meeting on Monday. to the U.S. Department of Justice four criminal charges against former President Donald...
Rent Is Up 17% In Wyoming Since January
While the price of rent is dropping nationwide, that’s not the case in Wyoming. The team of analysts at QuoteWizard found that the average cost of rent in Wyoming has gone up 17% since January. New York has the highest percentage of renter-occupied housing units, with 46.5%, followed by...
Governor Gordon Bans TikTok on All State-Issued Devices
Governor Gordon recently announced that he has banned the use of the social media app TikTok from all state-issued electronic devices and networks, in order to address cybersecurity concerns that, his office says, have been raised by the app's foreign ownership, and the potential influence of foreign governments. Governor Gordon...
Wyoming Office of Tourism Announces a Newly Appointed Board Member
The Wyoming Office of Tourism announces Charisse Meadows Haws as a new Wyoming Tourism Board member. Governor Mark Gordon recently appointed Meadows Haws to represent District 6. Meadows Haws is the co-president of four hotel properties in Jackson (49er Inn & Suites, Antler Inn, Cowboy Village Resort and Elk Country...
North Dakota Governor Bans TikTok in Executive Agencies
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government’s executive branch. Burgum joins several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform’s Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. He...
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey’s Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
Pump Prices Plummet to ‘Normal’ Levels, Possible Diesel Drop Ahead
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 55.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
Natrona County Coroner Investigating Casper Mountain Death as Possible Suicide
Earlier today, it was announced that 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was the individual who drove his vehicle through the metal barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has offered more details as to the events surrounding the man's death. "I am investigating it as...
Dear Santa, Please Send Me A Big Bag Of Wyoming Coal
Coal is used for so many things. Like cement production, carbon fibers and foams, medicines, tars, synthetic petroleum-based fuels, and home and commercial heating, just to name a few. I want the plants in my house to grow healthy and strong. Coal provides life-giving CO2. Plants love it. CO2 is...
Several Stretches of Wyoming Highways Affected by Closures
(Above) Not too long ago on U.S. 385 near Chadron, Nebraska. "Nearly all highways in the western portion of the state, to as far east as Valentine and North Platte, remain closed at this hour. Those closures can and do affect our highways, such as U.S. 20, which is closed from Lusk to the state line" said the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)
WATCH: Wyoming Bell Ringer Has Serious Dance Moves
On Facebook Gail Symons of Sheridan Wyoming shows her Salvation Army bell ringer dance moves. This kind of stuff makes everyone smile. If you have to stand out in the cold and do this you might as well have fun. Bell ringers like this bring us joy and bring our...
Governor Gordon Proposes Tax Relief to Seniors and People With Fixed Incomes
Governor Gordon recently shared his budget proposal with the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC). That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which wrote that Gordon's budget proposal would emphasize addressing inflationary pressures facing the people of Wyoming, saving money for future generations, and utilizing strategic investments moving forward.
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
Bull Elk Gets Rescued From a Mud Pit in Southwestern Colorado
Here's something you don't see or hear about every day. A young bull elk had to be rescued from a mud pit in southwestern Colorado as it was stuck up to its neck and wasn't able to get out. The incident occurred in La Garita which is located north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?
A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing Wind Chill Warnings Starting Wednesday Night
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated information on a blast of extremely cold temperatures and severe wind chills that are expected to hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting Wednesday night. Cheyenne, Laramie and most of southeast Wyoming are now facing Wind Chill Warnings, as...
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
Make-A-Wish Wyoming Announces Yellowstone National Park Lodges as Community Partner of the Year
Make-A-Wish Wyoming has announced Yellowstone National Park Lodges (Xanterra) as their community partner of the year. That's according to a press release from Make-A-Wish Wyoming, who wrote that the organization is a valued community partner, one that helps Make-A-Wish Wyoming grant and assist wishes for those who want to spend some time in the nation's first national park.
Awards Given Out at Wyoming Weed Council Annual Meeting
During the 2022 annual conference of the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) in Cody, four people were given awards for their work related to the council. Donley Darnell, President of WWPC, said in the release:. "The members and friends of WWPC work hard to keep the people of Wyoming...
SEE: Graphics Show How Bitter Cold Will Take Over Wyoming
Let's have a look at how today's cold front moves into Wyoming. For the visual, I'm using an app and a website called WINDY. Windy is designed to give you a visual of wind, clouds, temperature, and waves. Today's cold front is a dangerous one. It will move slowly into...
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0