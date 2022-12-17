Read full article on original website
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
An Open Letter to Market Basket’s Boss About Those Orange Stickers
I am issuing my second appeal to you, the CEO of Market Basket, to ditch the little round orange stickers that workers affix to everything too large or too heavy to fit in a brown Market Basket paper bag. I asked you nicely in an article dated November 5, 2021...
theweektoday.com
Mattapoisett to upgrade town equipment with ARPA funds
MATTAPOISETT- Approximately $400,000 of Mattapoisett’s $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to update municipal technology across the town, resulting in upgrades to water meters and radios used by emergency responders. The funds were authorized by the government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The...
Massachusetts chef turning spent grain into snack foods
BOSTON – Kyle Fiasconaro hates the idea of food waste."I come from a cooking background where nothing gets wasted. I think most chefs, I would like to think all chefs, like to think that you are going to use everything," said Fiasconaro of Brewer's Food.The chef found himself at a crossroads when he witnessed local grains being thrown out at a Brewery in New York. So when he relocated to Massachusetts, he stopped into Lamplighter Brewery with a plan."I walked in with a plastic bag and I asked for some spent grain and immediately, the owner brewer came out. He introduced himself and said 'Come here any time you want,'" Fiasconaro recalled.That's when the process of upcycling the grains began. Fiasconaro met with other businesses and turned those grains into cookies, chips and crackers."I learned more and more that people really care about crackers," Fiasconaro said. "They want it to be the perfect crunch, the perfect shape, the perfect size, texture."Fiasconaro said the business is exactly what he had always hoped to accomplish."There's lots of jobs I could have. I could do anything. But this is something that I feel I am doing good for the world," he said.
theweektoday.com
As “The Suit,” Buzzards Bay man is Santa for hire
Santa Claus’s arms are covered in tattoos. There is a phoenix rising from the ashes, the words “carpe diem” (Latin for “seize the day”) and a pig, representing his love of pork. Santa Claus is a chef, and his food truck, Milo’s Pickle Jar, is...
capecod.com
Truck snags power lines in Bourne
BOURNE – A roll off dumpster truck snagged power lines in Bourne around 1 PM Wednesday. It happened on Perry Avenue in front of the Bourne Town Hall. The driver was able to safely get out of the truck. Nearly 600 Eversource customers lost power in the downtown area. Further details were not immediately available.
CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment
BOSTON - Collette DiVitto is no stranger to adversity. The businesswoman with Down syndrome started her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies, five years ago and since then it has exploded. Now, Collette says she has a new challenge. Her North End apartment building has a buckled floor, cracks in the ceiling and beams, soaked rugs, and yellow plaster. All of it is the result of water damage. "I've just had it. I really am. It makes me get mad and sad," Collette said. Collette's mom, Rosemary Alfredo, said issues with leaking water in the unit started months ago, when the...
Emerson Hospital surgeon creates gingerbread masterpiece
CONCORD – One look at Dr. Andrea Resciniti's impressive Gingerbread house, and it's clear it took time and dedication. But Resciniti is the first to admit there was no real plan.Resciniti is a general surgeon at Emerson Hospital. Come holiday season, this is her gift to the community."I have a semi-vision. I make the first part and look at it and build off it," Resciniti said. "It's really fun to watch the kids and a lot of patients ask when it will be there. It's fun for the holidays."For the past 28 years she has made elaborate houses for the...
Boston Globe
We asked for the best Bertucci’s dish. Here are your favorites.
20 locations remain open in Massachusetts. Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s faced some challenging experiences recently—they filed for bankruptcy and closed five locations in Massachusetts on Dec. 5. The eatery, born in Somerville in 1981, is known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, and has gained a following over the years. However, a representative from the company said that they experienced “severe setbacks” due to the pandemic, which led to the decision.
theweektoday.com
Plow shortage will snow in much of Wareham, Select Board says
“It’s going to be a hard winter,” Town Administrator Derek Sullivan said about Wareham’s extreme shortage of snow plows and people to drive them. Speaking to the Board of Selectmen at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sullivan said that last winter, the town had 35 hired plows on the streets. This winter, it will only have 24.
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
theweektoday.com
Tri-Town officials wary of possible septic regulation changes
Health officials across the Tri-Town are wary of costly changes proposed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection that could affect septic systems in Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester. In an effort to decrease the amount of nitrogen entering the region’s waterways, the state proposes towns either apply for “watershed permits”...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
theweektoday.com
Elaine T. Vanderwal, 84
WAREHAM – Elaine T. Vanderwal, 84, of Wareham, died Monday, December 19, 2022 at Tobey Hospital. She was the wife of William J. Vanderwal, Jr. Born in Danvers, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Helen W. (Maloney) Barry. She graduated from Holten High School in...
theweektoday.com
Select Board puts brakes on Minot Avenue bike path
Select Board Member Alan Slavin has long supported the idea of a bike path on Minot Avenue, which would be part of an extensive series of bike paths stretching from Fall River to Provincetown. However, during the Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, he reluctantly introduced a motion...
MassLive.com
Mass. DCR Forest Fire Warden William ‘Tom’ Muise dies
William T. “Tom” Muise, Jr., Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Fire Warden for Fire District 14, died suddenly at his home on Dec. 10. He was 58. Muise was born Nov. 30, 1964, in Newton. Most of Muise’s career was in the Fire Service after he served as an EMT, according to the Community Advocate. He was a volunteer firefighter in Acton and was the State Fire Warden in Hopkinton.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Hates This Massachusetts Restaurant and Here’s Why
Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in Massachusetts and national pop culture. What started as a humorous sports culture publication, (old school, like actually printed on paper) has turned into a pop culture machine covering the world of music, movies, news, and of course sports.
WCVB
Deadline looms for Massachusetts residents to start the new year with coverage through Health Connector
BOSTON — The last day for Massachusetts residents to enroll with Massachusetts Health Connector for coverage starting in January is Friday. The Health Connector’s Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 23, but the busiest deadline annually is the December date leading to January coverage. Residents who need coverage can...
Boston 25 News
Possibility for 70K power outages when approaching storm hits, utility company warns
BOSTON — Tens of thousands of people could lose power when a winter storm packing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain moves in later this week. Craig Hallstrom, President of Regional Electric Operations at Eversource, said Wednesday that he believes the storm could leave up to 70,000 customers in the dark when the weather system moves in Thursday night.
theweektoday.com
David W. Thomas, 61
David W. Thomas 61 passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Walter and Debrah Thomas and sister to Rebecca Bonfiglio. David grew up in Wareham but had been living in Greenfield for many years. He had various jobs throughout his life with many helpful, supportive people along the way. Despite all the support he struggled to live a conventional life. His struggles are over and he can be at peace.
