David W. Thomas 61 passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Walter and Debrah Thomas and sister to Rebecca Bonfiglio. David grew up in Wareham but had been living in Greenfield for many years. He had various jobs throughout his life with many helpful, supportive people along the way. Despite all the support he struggled to live a conventional life. His struggles are over and he can be at peace.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO