Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
theweektoday.com
Middle School recognizes spectacular students
Wareham Middle School has announced its student award winners for December 2022. Fifth grader Landen Grajales, sixth grader Miladii Figueroa and seventh grader Dorian Sims were named Students of the Month. Each month, the teachers of each grade level select their most “responsible, respectful and thoughtful” students to receive the...
theweektoday.com
High Schoolers get into spirit for Polar Express Train Ride
Wareham High School senior Indiana Troupe has an extensive resume. He is Class President, host of the school’s Morning Announcements, Vice President of the Global Education Club, Vice President of the National Honor Society and a member of the Key Club, Model UN, Newspaper Club and Student Advisory Committee.
theweektoday.com
Six Tri-Town students honored for academic achivement
FALMOUTH — Six Tri-Town students were named to the Falmouth Academy Head of School List for Academic Achievement, said a spokesperson from the school. According to Falmouth Academy Spokesperson Amy Galvam, students named to the list have earned at least three A’s and no grade below B-. Out...
theweektoday.com
As “The Suit,” Buzzards Bay man is Santa for hire
Santa Claus’s arms are covered in tattoos. There is a phoenix rising from the ashes, the words “carpe diem” (Latin for “seize the day”) and a pig, representing his love of pork. Santa Claus is a chef, and his food truck, Milo’s Pickle Jar, is...
theweektoday.com
Satellite Office ensures Sippican School student safety
MARION— Sippican School just got safer. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Marion Police Department launched a satellite office in Sippican School. According to a press release, the satellite office located in the school will provide office space for on-duty Marion police officers. The collaboration came from an initiative to ensure school safety with higher police presence in the school.
theweektoday.com
David W. Thomas, 61
David W. Thomas 61 passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Walter and Debrah Thomas and sister to Rebecca Bonfiglio. David grew up in Wareham but had been living in Greenfield for many years. He had various jobs throughout his life with many helpful, supportive people along the way. Despite all the support he struggled to live a conventional life. His struggles are over and he can be at peace.
theweektoday.com
Elaine T. Vanderwal, 84
WAREHAM – Elaine T. Vanderwal, 84, of Wareham, died Monday, December 19, 2022 at Tobey Hospital. She was the wife of William J. Vanderwal, Jr. Born in Danvers, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Helen W. (Maloney) Barry. She graduated from Holten High School in...
theweektoday.com
Plow shortage will snow in much of Wareham, Select Board says
“It’s going to be a hard winter,” Town Administrator Derek Sullivan said about Wareham’s extreme shortage of snow plows and people to drive them. Speaking to the Board of Selectmen at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sullivan said that last winter, the town had 35 hired plows on the streets. This winter, it will only have 24.
theweektoday.com
Brodie strong: Marion family battles childhood cancer
MARION — Brodie Yeaw is a 12-year-old student at Sippican School in Marion. Like many children his age, he loves sports — hockey and lacrosse in particular — and playing the video game Fortnite with his friends. In July 2021, his parents, Katie and Ernest, noticed that...
theweektoday.com
Select Board puts brakes on Minot Avenue bike path
Select Board Member Alan Slavin has long supported the idea of a bike path on Minot Avenue, which would be part of an extensive series of bike paths stretching from Fall River to Provincetown. However, during the Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, he reluctantly introduced a motion...
theweektoday.com
Tri-Town officials wary of possible septic regulation changes
Health officials across the Tri-Town are wary of costly changes proposed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection that could affect septic systems in Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester. In an effort to decrease the amount of nitrogen entering the region’s waterways, the state proposes towns either apply for “watershed permits”...
theweektoday.com
Town releases details about energy sources
Wareham residents can once again take a look at where their electricity is coming from. The town of Wareham released its latest state-mandated list of the town’s sources of electricity, and their environmental friendliness under state regulations, on Monday, Dec. 19. Like all towns in New England, Wareham’s electricity comes from the New England integrated power grid.
Comments / 0