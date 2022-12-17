ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marriage.com

How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?

Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English

Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
parentingforbrain.com

50+ Things Narcissistic Mothers Say and Why They Say Them

| What is a Narcissistic Mother | Things Narcissistic Mothers Say |. Having to deal with a narcissistic mother is more than just dealing with her demanding and controlling behavior. They often say hurtful things that undermine your self-esteem. Growing up with a narcissistic parent can be a nightmare. Mothers...
psychologytoday.com

The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming

AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify the origins of a serious cancer-like illness in children

The origins of the serious cancer-like disease Langerhans' Cell Histiocytosis (LCH) have been identified by researchers from Karolinska Institutet in collaboration with Karolinska University Hospital. The findings presented in Science Immunology may lead to new, targeted treatments. LCH is a serious type of cancer-like disease that mainly affects children and...
psychologytoday.com

Borderline Personality Disorder and Parental Alienation

Divorce can be particularly painful to individuals with symptoms of BPD. Certain symptoms of BPD make attempts at parental alienation more likely during and after divorce. Parents who are being alienated from their child should take action to disrupt this process. Divorce is painful for everyone, but for individuals with...
psychreg.org

Why Kindness Matters: The Importance of Being Kind

Think about the last time someone was kind to you. Maybe a stranger held the door open for you or someone you love offered to help with a task you found daunting. How did that make you feel? Valued? Worthy? Happy?. It’s no secret that being kind feels good. It...
FireRescue1

Benefits of therapy for first responder families

If you’ve ever thought, “I wonder if therapy would help” “Maybe he needs therapy” “Does my kid need therapy” and you’re curious about how therapy services might be helpful to your first responder family this is for you! Click here for a 23 minute podcast from American Military University called “Counseling Can Help Build a Family’s Resiliency” that discusses how therapy might be worth it for your family unit. If you have a moment of quiet on a drive or while doing things around the house please take a listen. Here’s a summary of what’s discussed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Ceramides found to be key in aging muscle health

During aging, mice, like humans, become inactive and lose muscle mass and strength. A team of scientists led by Johan Auwerx at EPFL have now discovered that when mice age, their muscles become packed with ceramides. Ceramides, known for their use in skin care products, are sphingolipids, a class of fat molecules that are not used to produce energy but rather perform different tasks in the cell.
Crystal Jackson

Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment

If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
Healthline

How to Recognize Selective Mutism and Tips to Get Support

Some folks are naturally shy, especially around people they don’t know. But if you shut down completely and find it impossible to talk in certain situations, you may have selective mutism. Selective mutism is an anxiety disorder that most often affects children. In fact, about 1% of children seen...
marriage.com

Importance of Intergenerational Relationship – 5 Things to Remember

Aging parents play a key role in families but also need to remain socially connected. In the US, it is estimated that 15.2% of the population is 65 years or older. Therefore, it is crucial to promote relationships between older and younger generations. What, though, does this have to do...
icytales.com

What is Transcendental Meditation: 5 Interesting Facts

Have you been feeling stressed or anxious lately but unsure what should be done? Rest assured, here is some useful information about transcendental meditation that might help you with your problem. Haven’t you heard of transcendental meditation before? Worry not; in this article, you will be briefed about what it...
studyfinds.org

Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
The Atlantic

Social Media Is for Strangers Now

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
psychologytoday.com

Holiday Traditions for Couples

Creating holiday or seasonal traditions as a couple can be important for maintaining a strong friendship and connection. It can be part of the shared meaning you create in your relationship and fun rituals of connection. In John Gottman’s research on couples, he found that couples that have strong shared meaning have higher relationship satisfaction. Investing in the way you create and celebrate traditions can contribute to that satisfaction. Something happy healthy couples do is create things in their relationship that are unique and special to them. It can be the way they define roles in their relationships, symbols in their relationship, goals they create together, or rituals for how they spend time together. This post focuses on rituals and creating them during the holidays.

