Around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, authorities responded to a structure fire near 100 West and 100 North in Manti. The Manti, Ephraim and Sterling fire departments all responded and were able to put out the flames. The building was a fourplex and all four families were displaced. It is believed that the fire started somewhere in the attic, but the state fire Marshal will determine an exact cause at a later date. This is a developing story and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.

MANTI, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO