Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Broadridge (BR) Stock
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is currently riding on a strong recurring revenue position and the Itiviti acquisition, which are helping it to grow internationally. The company’s earnings for fiscal 2023 and 2024 are expected to improve 7.6% and 9.1%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 6.9% in fiscal 2023 and 5.1% in fiscal 2024.
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Here's Why You Should Steer Clear of Middleby (MIDD) Now
The Middleby Corporation MIDD is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising costs and expenses, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7 billion. Let’s discuss the factors that might continue to take a toll on the firm. Steep...
Dillard's (DDS) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
The price trend for Dillard's (DDS) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 9.1% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Do Options Traders Know Something About JOYY (YY) Stock We Don't?
Investors in JOYY Inc. YY need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $180 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Wall Street Analysts Think Lilly (LLY) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on Dollar General (DG): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Dental Supplies sector have probably already heard of Merit Medical (MMSI) and Align Technology (ALGN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found...
Has scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
RSI Alert: Advanced Drainage Systems Now Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
Why You Should Hold Envestnet (ENV) Stock in Your Portfolio Now
Envestnet, Inc. ENV is currently being aided by its recurring revenue-generation capacity and development in technology. ENV’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to grow 4.7% and 4.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Shares of ENV have gained 10.5% in the past six months compared with the 3% increase of the industry it belongs to.
Is It Worth Investing in Micron (MU) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
EXLS or ADP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Outsourcing sector have probably already heard of ExlService Holdings (EXLS) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the...
Is Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) made its debut on 12/16/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to...
Is Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Investors Heavily Search Asure Software Inc (ASUR): Here is What You Need to Know
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +27.1% over the past month versus the...
Should Value Investors Buy Par Pacific (PARR) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
