Read full article on original website
Related
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
MedicalXpress
Loneliness increases risk of premature death for those with cardiovascular disease, finds systematic review
New research from University of Limerick in Ireland has revealed that loneliness, social isolation, and living alone is associated with premature death for those with cardiovascular disease. Results from the new international study, just published in the journal of Psychosomatic Medicine, found that people with cardiovascular disease that have higher...
Fingerprint images may have predictor for schizophrenia: study
Fingerprint images may have potential as predictors of schizophrenia, a new study has revealed. The report spearheaded by Spanish researchers used a type of machine learning called a convolutional neural network to find abnormalities in the fingerprints of people known to have schizophrenia that were not present in people without the ailment. “Our results suggest that fingerprints are valuable sources for diagnosis of non-affective psychosis and that CNNs are a feasible tool to achieve this goal,” said the study, which was by the FIDMAG Germanes Hospitalàries Research Foundation in Barcelona. Based on algorithms developed using convolutional neural networks, a type of computing...
psychologytoday.com
Heal Anxiety by Retraining Your Brain
Once a fear response is locked in one's brain, it resists new information and wants to reinforce itself. Retraining an anxious brain requires giving the limbic system new information. Ways to reduce anxiety include approaching fearful situations in small increments and examining fearful thoughts. Do you struggle with anxiety? I...
Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.
psychologytoday.com
I'll Be on Antidepressants for the Rest of My Life
I’ve been taking one form of psychotropic medication or another since I was 25 and I will be 62 in a couple of months. Okay, I had to use a calculator, but that’s almost 37 years. That’s a long time. I don’t know how many more years I have left, but I know one thing: I will be on antidepressants until I die.
psychreg.org
Find the Meaning in Standing Up and Do It More Often to Improve Health, Finds Study
Sitting is the default state in many people’s day-to-day lives, with significant health implications – but a smartwatch simply ordering people to stand will not make much difference to their behaviour or health, say researchers from the University of Surrey. The study was published in the journal Health...
verywellmind.com
Bipolar Brain vs. Non-Bipolar Brain: Key Differences
Most people probably think of bipolar disorder as a psychiatric disorder, but it is also considered a neurological disorder. This is because the expression of the genes associated with bipolar leads to chemical, structural, and functional neurological differences from a brain that doesn’t have bipolar. Here’s a look at...
fergusnow.com
Health Experts Warn of ‘Three Headed Monster’ Respiratory Illnesses Ahead of Holiday Travel
(KNSI) – A three-headed monster of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 is hitting the U.S. hard right now. The Minnesota Department of Health held a press conference Tuesday to provide more details on the scope of viruses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. State Epidemiologist and Medical Director Ruth Lynfield says RSV has been the worst compared to historical trends.
psychologytoday.com
Borderline Personality Disorder and Parental Alienation
Divorce can be particularly painful to individuals with symptoms of BPD. Certain symptoms of BPD make attempts at parental alienation more likely during and after divorce. Parents who are being alienated from their child should take action to disrupt this process. Divorce is painful for everyone, but for individuals with...
psychologytoday.com
A High-Profile Suicide Exposes a Confusing Risk Factor
Understanding suicide is difficult because it sometimes involves risk factors that are hidden and not expressed directly. Those who live with a suicidal individual may be more likely to observe occasional or recent changes to that person's thinking or mood. Discussing suicide with a loved one can begin with using...
Three days to grieve your spouse: finding privilege in life and in death
I distinctly remember reading the bereavement leave policy in the employee handbook when I started my new job as a 22-year-old recent graduate. Three days seemed short to me, but if paired with a couple of sick days it would probably be enough to take a week off to support my family, help with arrangements and travel to a memorial service if an older extended family member passed away.
Healthline
Why Meth Use Can Cause Mouth Ulcers and How to Treat Them
Mouth ulcers can happen as one side effect of using meth. Treatment can help, but these sores may also begin to heal when you stop taking meth. Methamphetamine, or meth, is a powerful stimulant. It activates your sympathetic nervous system, speeding up your heartbeat and making you feel more energetic.
psychologytoday.com
Mental Illness in the Workplace
Mental illnesses are common in the workplace. Employees with mental illnesses experience many challenges including stigma and lower wages. Organizations can address those challenges by increasing mental health literacy. Mental Illnesses, which can be defined as the disturbance of an individual’s emotional regulation, cognition, or regular behaviours, are on the...
psychologytoday.com
Is There Something Wrong with Me?
People often search for a diagnosis because they can’t make sense of their emotional distress. Feelings are hard to understand for any number of reasons. A common problem is a false notion of autonomy from our context of concern. Without recognizing how things matter to us, our distress can...
psychologytoday.com
Can a Person Outgrow Their Mental Illness?
After receiving a diagnosis, feelings of powerlessness can take control. Feeling helpless and forming a new identity is an expected process. Denying the symptoms of mental illness doesn't typically help, but some specific strategies can. It’s a common thing to wish away the vulnerability of the human condition in the...
What If You Could Rewrite All Your Bad Memories? It's Now Possible, Say Neuroscientists, Thanks to Differing Brain Cells
Neuroscientists studying positive and negative memories have discovered that memory is more reconstructive than a video recording of the past. Now research indicates that our brains possess the distinct ability to "mold and update memories to make them less potent, especially if it is something scary or traumatic." [i]
Psych Centra
How to Practice STOP Mindfulness
The “STOP” acronym stands for stop, take a breath, observe, and proceed. This four-step technique can take a minute or less. Mindfulness has a number of well-recorded benefits. There are many ways to practice mindfulness, the STOP technique being one popular method. If you’re feeling stressed, overwhelmed, or...
sippycupmom.com
9 Tips for Healing Through the Trauma of Divorce
Divorce is often overwhelming for divorcees. With all the changes, challenges, and rearrangements people undergo serious stress and pressure when their marriage comes to an end. This is what makes divorce trauma a serious issue that affects many people and their families going through marriage termination. So if you have divorce on the horizon, discover what divorce trauma may bring to you and how to cope with it to move on to a better life.
Comments / 0