Read full article on original website
Related
12news.com
Here's how an Arizona town went from Christmas Wonderland to holiday horror
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Deep in Mohave County sits the ghosts of Christmases past: An abandoned cluster of holiday-themed ruins derelict against the background of the desert for almost a century. This is Santa Claus, Arizona. It was a town that erupted from the mind of real estate agent Nina...
Bullhead City hosting community-wide electronic waste and paper shred event
Nevada State Recycling will accept a range of electronic items for free at the event, including appliances, chargers, computers, phones, and televisions.
riverscenemagazine.com
RiverScene Magazine Announces Winners for Lights of Havasu Contest
RiverScene Magazine announced the Lights of Havasu contest Wednesday. The London Bridge Resort, as well as Human Bean, Serenity Assisted Living, Gems Assisted Living, and The Dixie Belle, donated prizes to the winners. There were 52 Lake Havasu homes and two businesses entered in the competition and are listed on the Lights of Havasu map.
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Airport runway getting a makeover￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The main runway installed 31 years ago is getting a makeover at the municipal airport in Lake Havasu City. The city council in August awarded a $5.8-million contract to the low bidder, Phoenix-based Sunland Asphalt & Construction. Project Manager Kathy Raasch told council members the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
ADWR Director designates Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as Irrigation Non-expansion Area (INA)￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Following months of public input and research into existing supplies of groundwater in the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin near Kingman, the Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources (“ADWR”) on December 19 designated the region as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area (“INA”).
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bullhead City
Two women and one man are dead in Bullhead City, Arizona about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas. According to Bullhead City Police Department, all three died from gunshot wounds to the head in a murder-suicide.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three dead in BHC, possible murder-suicide￼
BULLHEAD CITY – What is labeled as a double murder-suicide is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said three people died of gunshots to their heads in a home in the 500 block of Riverview Drive. Public safety personnel discovered the deceased trio after responding at...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City is most affordable city in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY – The Cost-of-Living Index (COLI) Annual Average Data report for the third quarter of 2022 was released and Bullhead City is once again the most affordable city in Arizona. Statistics show it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Bullhead City was reported again as the most affordable city in Arizona with an overall composite index of 91.1 percent. This report represents the average prices submitted by the participating 265 urban areas nationwide.
knau.org
Water managers declare Hualapai Valley off limits to new irrigation
The director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources has designated parts of Mohave County off limits to new irrigation amid dwindling groundwater levels. It’s the first time the department has granted the status known as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area in 40 years and applies to the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin east of Kingman.
Mohave Daily News
Man killed in crash on Route 66
KINGMAN — One man was killed Friday night when a minor accident turned into a major one on a stretch of Historic Route 66 between Kingman and Peach Springs in Mohave County. The Northern Arizona Fire District, which serves about 69 square miles of Mohave County north and east of Kingman, was dispatched at 5:30 p.m. Friday to an accident near Mile Marker 81 on Route 66, near Hackberry, northeast of Kingman and southwest of Peach Springs.
thestandardnewspaper.online
River users warned: Reduced water flow below Davis Dam today through Thursday
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The Bureau of Reclamation plans to reduce water releases from Davis Dam Dec. 14-16 and again Dec. 20-22. Releases at the dam will slow to approximately 2,200 cubic feet per second from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST. During this time, the water levels below Davis Dam will drop, exposing the banks of the river channel. Access to the Colorado River below the dam will be limited and river users should exercise extra caution as lower than normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards such as sandbars, gravel bars, and unstable riverbanks. Floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles may also pose potential hazards.
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead in wash near Bullhead City
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has identified the man found dead inside a wash near Bullhead City in August. The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as 53-year-old Steven Edward Goggil of Bullhead City, MCSO said in a press release. Goggil...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fields get natural life sentence for shooting death￼
KINGMAN – Daughters of the victim took center stage as their dad’s killer was given an 18.25-year prison term during a Tuesday sentencing hearing in Kingman. Punishment was stipulated in a plea agreement, so attorneys had little to say during the hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
thestandardnewspaper.online
All persons should be equal and accepted
To the City of Kingman and surrounding communities,. Grace and peace in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,. Recently we have been bombarded by news that a political figure has been very vocal with his opinions regarding Adolph Hitler, the Nazis, and people of Jewish descent. This political figure has praised the actions of Hitler and the Nazis, has promoted Neo-Nazism and has been vocal in his hatred and disdain for the Jewish people.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fichtelman sentenced to 25 years￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City man convicted of impregnating a teenager 45 years his junior was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections Monday, having previously served extensive prison time for sexual involvement with an 11-year-old girl in California in 1990. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle ordered a 25-year term for Terry Fichtelman, 64, two years less than maximum possible punishment.
8newsnow.com
Human remains wrapped in tarp found in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Yucca, roughly two hours outside of Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating the discovery as a homicide. On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCSO deputies responded to a call from someone who had...
Comments / 1