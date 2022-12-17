ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

riverscenemagazine.com

RiverScene Magazine Announces Winners for Lights of Havasu Contest

RiverScene Magazine announced the Lights of Havasu contest Wednesday. The London Bridge Resort, as well as Human Bean, Serenity Assisted Living, Gems Assisted Living, and The Dixie Belle, donated prizes to the winners. There were 52 Lake Havasu homes and two businesses entered in the competition and are listed on the Lights of Havasu map.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Christmas Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities

With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Airport runway getting a makeover￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The main runway installed 31 years ago is getting a makeover at the municipal airport in Lake Havasu City. The city council in August awarded a $5.8-million contract to the low bidder, Phoenix-based Sunland Asphalt & Construction. Project Manager Kathy Raasch told council members the...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Three dead in BHC, possible murder-suicide￼

BULLHEAD CITY – What is labeled as a double murder-suicide is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said three people died of gunshots to their heads in a home in the 500 block of Riverview Drive. Public safety personnel discovered the deceased trio after responding at...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City is most affordable city in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY – The Cost-of-Living Index (COLI) Annual Average Data report for the third quarter of 2022 was released and Bullhead City is once again the most affordable city in Arizona. Statistics show it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Bullhead City was reported again as the most affordable city in Arizona with an overall composite index of 91.1 percent. This report represents the average prices submitted by the participating 265 urban areas nationwide.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
knau.org

Water managers declare Hualapai Valley off limits to new irrigation

The director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources has designated parts of Mohave County off limits to new irrigation amid dwindling groundwater levels. It’s the first time the department has granted the status known as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area in 40 years and applies to the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin east of Kingman.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Man killed in crash on Route 66

KINGMAN — One man was killed Friday night when a minor accident turned into a major one on a stretch of Historic Route 66 between Kingman and Peach Springs in Mohave County. The Northern Arizona Fire District, which serves about 69 square miles of Mohave County north and east of Kingman, was dispatched at 5:30 p.m. Friday to an accident near Mile Marker 81 on Route 66, near Hackberry, northeast of Kingman and southwest of Peach Springs.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

River users warned: Reduced water flow below Davis Dam today through Thursday

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The Bureau of Reclamation plans to reduce water releases from Davis Dam Dec. 14-16 and again Dec. 20-22. Releases at the dam will slow to approximately 2,200 cubic feet per second from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST. During this time, the water levels below Davis Dam will drop, exposing the banks of the river channel. Access to the Colorado River below the dam will be limited and river users should exercise extra caution as lower than normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards such as sandbars, gravel bars, and unstable riverbanks. Floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles may also pose potential hazards.
LAUGHLIN, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fields get natural life sentence for shooting death￼

KINGMAN – Daughters of the victim took center stage as their dad’s killer was given an 18.25-year prison term during a Tuesday sentencing hearing in Kingman. Punishment was stipulated in a plea agreement, so attorneys had little to say during the hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

All persons should be equal and accepted

To the City of Kingman and surrounding communities,. Grace and peace in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,. Recently we have been bombarded by news that a political figure has been very vocal with his opinions regarding Adolph Hitler, the Nazis, and people of Jewish descent. This political figure has praised the actions of Hitler and the Nazis, has promoted Neo-Nazism and has been vocal in his hatred and disdain for the Jewish people.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fichtelman sentenced to 25 years￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City man convicted of impregnating a teenager 45 years his junior was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections Monday, having previously served extensive prison time for sexual involvement with an 11-year-old girl in California in 1990. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle ordered a 25-year term for Terry Fichtelman, 64, two years less than maximum possible punishment.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
8newsnow.com

Human remains wrapped in tarp found in Arizona desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Yucca, roughly two hours outside of Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating the discovery as a homicide. On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCSO deputies responded to a call from someone who had...
YUCCA, AZ

