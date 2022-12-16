Read full article on original website
Horizon announces new support for farmers, but officials wonder what’s in it for Vermont
Members of Vermont’s organic industry have more questions than answers about how the money will bolster the market in the impacted region. Read the story on VTDigger here: Horizon announces new support for farmers, but officials wonder what’s in it for Vermont.
NPR
What is anxiety?
Americans are anxious. Nearly three years of a pandemic, political unrest and ongoing economic instability have left people feeling fearful, ill at ease. This week, we're spending some time understanding anxiety. We will kick off the series with a simple question - what is anxiety? NPR's health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee went looking for the answer and brings us this story.
NPR
Artificial Intelligence helped connect a Holocaust survivor with photos of her past
NPR's Juana Summers talks with software engineer Daniel Patt about his website "From Numbers to Names," which uses artificial intelligence to find photos of victims and survivors of the Holocaust. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Blanche Fixler picked up a call from an unknown number a few months ago. A man named...
NPR
The Taliban continues eroding the rights and visibility of Afghan women and girls
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Afghan women's rights advocate Naheed Farid about the Taliban's ban on university education for women. She was shocked by the decision to end higher education for women.
NPR
Ukrainian activist, former politician and mom looks back on a year of war
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Ukrainian activist Hanna Hopko about what 2022 has been like for her and her family living through the war.
NPR
In Florida, 'health freedom' activists exert influence over a major hospital
A Florida hospital has become the latest front for political activists eager to challenge protocols for treating COVID. While most of the 6,000 hospitals in the United States are privately-run, about 200 are controlled by publicly-elected board members, according to Larry Gage, former president of the National Association of Public Hospitals. Typically, those elections usually have nothing to do with national politics or culture war issues.
NPR
My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Kate Baker. About 20 years ago, Kate, her husband Bob and their 2-year-old son, Neil, were on a flight to Europe. All of a sudden, Neil developed a fever and began having a seizure.
NPR
South Korea sets up a Truth and Reconciliation commission to investigate adoptions
Audio will be available later today. South Korea says it will investigate hundreds of adoptions out of the country that may have involved fake records. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Kaomi Lee, one adoptee whose case is under review.
NPR
U.S. Supreme Court extends border rule. Shelters fear migrant surge if it's lifted
Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez speaks with Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas. Garcia says shelters in the city cannot withstand an expected surge in migrants after Title 42 is lifted.
NPR
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser on the ongoing migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with the mayor of El Paso, Texas Oscar Leeser about how the city is dealing with a large number of migrants at the border seeking to claim asylum in the U.S.
NPR
Republican political strategist on the final Jan. 6 committee hearing
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has delivered its final report to Congress and voted to issue criminal referrals against former President Trump - four recommended charges of obstruction or conspiracy or participating in an insurrection, which adds to the pile of legal and political troubles facing Trump, who has already announced his bid to become president again.
NPR
A member of the Jan. 6 committee on its final hearing
After more than a year, the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol held its final meeting today and voted unanimously to refer former President Trump for criminal charges. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JAMIE RASKIN: We understand the gravity of each and every...
NPR
Rep. Gallagher's committee will push back against increased Chinese aggression
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, chairman of the China select committee, about the economic and security challenges posed by Beijing.
NPR
How to be a better movie watcher, according to film critics (plus a handy brochure!)
Hey, I'm Andrew Limbong, arts reporter at NPR, and this is NPR's LIFE KIT. LIMBONG: I used to be a certain kind of teenager, that slightly annoying kind who would ditch class in high school and take the money I'd saved - and would usually spend on Magic: The Gathering cards in my younger years - and instead use it to buy tickets at the Angelika Theater in Manhattan to see some foreign movie or the latest indie art house - like I said, kind of annoying, but I miss that person sometimes. Lately, I've just been passively watching the latest Marvel thing or stuff I've got to watch for work. But I've been really interested in going back to high-school me and being intentional about broadening my movie-watching habits. So I hit up my colleague, Bob Mondello.
US House passes equal pay bill in latest women's soccer win
The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s long battle to be paid as much as the men. The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. It covers America’s 50-plus national sports and requires the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight. The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support. It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk. In a speech Wednesday night on the Senate floor, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), who co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), called the bill a fitting way to cap off 2022, which marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark law that promoted gender equity in sports.
NPR
The weird, wild and wonderful stories you might have missed this year
There's always room for a little more good news. As we look back on 2022, we wanted to share a few of our favorite moments of joy from the year to bring a bit of hope, whimsy and humor to your end of year festivities. Here are a few bits...
NPR
Interview: Vice President Kamala Harris
Her life is about to change: with Democrats expanding their control in the Senate, Vice President Harris tells NPR's Asma Khalid that she won't need to stay as close to Washington as she has in the administration's first two years — when she was her party's tie-breaking vote in the chamber. Harris says she will expand her travel in support of activists and organizers working to advance abortion access and voting rights.
NPR
In Legal Limbo, Biden Has No Clear Path To An Immigration Fix
Title 42, implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the pandemic, has been used by the Trump and Biden administrations to expel millions of asylum seekers from the country. Mired in legal battles from both ends of the political spectrum over the policy, the Biden administration acknowledges that changes have to be made to the nation's immigration system — but reform appears to still be politically impossible.
