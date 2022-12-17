Read full article on original website
blufftonsun.com
Future Burnt Church changes will ease traffic, increase safety
The impetus for a planned transportation project intended to widen Burnt Church Road from Bridge Street to the Bluffton Parkway is improving the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. The tentative designs – there are four at the moment – that were presented at a mid-November public meeting included a...
WJCL
Overnight shelters opening in Beaufort, Bluffton ahead of freezing temperatures
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Homeless shelters in Savannah prepare for freeze. Ahead of anticipated freezing temperatures later this week, shelters are opening throughout Beaufort County to provide safe and warm places to stay. According to Beaufort County, shelters in both Beaufort and Bluffton will be available. In Beaufort,...
WJCL
Effingham County church to open its doors as warming shelter ahead of freezing temperatures
RINCON, Ga. — Above video: Homeless shelters prepare for Savannah freeze. A warming shelter is set to open in Effingham County due to freezing temperatures expected later this week. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 155 Goshen Road, plans to open its building as a warming center from Friday...
wtoc.com
One person injured following shooting on Wilder Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wilder Drive. A man was shot and is expected to survive, according to officials. Police say this was a result of a domestic-related dispute.
wtoc.com
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant
The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
live5news.com
SWAT, deputies on scene of man barricaded in Dorchester Co. home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident in the Dorchester Manor subdivision Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says deputies and SWAT are working a situation involving a barricaded suspect in a house on Cedar Grove Drive. The sheriff’s...
wtoc.com
The Weeping Time Coalition appears in court following lawsuit against the City of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lawsuit was filed against the City of Savannah, the housing authority, and the salvation army, by a group called ‘The Weeping Time Coalition.’. That coalition still claims the Salvation Army is planning to build on the site of the largest slave sale in US history.
cityofbeaufort.org
City to close offices for holidays
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Dec. 19, 2022) – The City of Beaufort will close its offices on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in honor of the Christmas holiday. Offices will also close on Monday, Jan. 2, in honor of New Year’s Day. We wish our residents, businesses, and...
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
counton2.com
Crews extinguish electrical fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) on Monday responded to the 300 block of Jonesville Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. According to CCFR, units arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found smoke venting from the roof of a single-story home.
blufftontoday.com
Mayor's Memo: Addressing Lowcountry housing needs with an 'unselfish' approach
As the song goes, “There’s no place like home for the holidays.”. But for many here in the Lowcountry, the struggle to find an affordable home continues. This shortage hampers local governments, school boards, hospitals, and private industries in their efforts to provide the services that our growing population is demanding.
blufftonsun.com
Little Blue Boat steals hearts, headlines in holiday season
Some folks see it as a nuisance and an environmental danger. Others see it as a symbol of hope and resilience in a time when we need more good news to talk about. It has been decorated, it has survived multiple storms, it has become the meme of the moment on local social media pages.
wtoc.com
Shoplifting incidents on the rise in Chatham County, police say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Holiday shopping is ramping up with Christmas just a few days away. And in some parts of the area, shoplifting incidents are on the rise. The numbers from different police departments across the county vary but for the Chatham County Police Department in particular, shoplifting incidents have spiked by over 50 percent from what they saw this time last year.
WJCL
Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
yourislandnews.com
Missing Seabrook man found safe, unharmed
Forty-one-year-old Donald Youmans of the Seabrook community, reported missing by family members on Monday, Dec. 12, was “located safe and unharmed” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. His last contact with family members before being reported missing was on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
WJCL
Hilton Head realtor providing hundreds of bikes to kids on Christmas for more than 25 years
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In this week's Lowcountry Living, spreading holiday cheer. We're taking you to Hilton Head to show you how one realtor has been working to make Christmas extra special for kids on the island for more than 25 years. “When I grew up as a...
wtoc.com
Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two men were shot in a home invasion on St. Helena Island on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Sea Island Parkway at approximately 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
Which grocery stores are open on Christmas?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a last-minute fixing for Christmas dinner? Forgot to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there: Here is a list of which grocery stores in the […]
blufftonsun.com
Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need
The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
