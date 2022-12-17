ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

blufftonsun.com

Future Burnt Church changes will ease traffic, increase safety

The impetus for a planned transportation project intended to widen Burnt Church Road from Bridge Street to the Bluffton Parkway is improving the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. The tentative designs – there are four at the moment – that were presented at a mid-November public meeting included a...
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

Overnight shelters opening in Beaufort, Bluffton ahead of freezing temperatures

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Homeless shelters in Savannah prepare for freeze. Ahead of anticipated freezing temperatures later this week, shelters are opening throughout Beaufort County to provide safe and warm places to stay. According to Beaufort County, shelters in both Beaufort and Bluffton will be available. In Beaufort,...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
RIDGELAND, SC
live5news.com

SWAT, deputies on scene of man barricaded in Dorchester Co. home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident in the Dorchester Manor subdivision Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says deputies and SWAT are working a situation involving a barricaded suspect in a house on Cedar Grove Drive. The sheriff’s...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
cityofbeaufort.org

City to close offices for holidays

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Dec. 19, 2022) – The City of Beaufort will close its offices on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in honor of the Christmas holiday. Offices will also close on Monday, Jan. 2, in honor of New Year’s Day. We wish our residents, businesses, and...
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
counton2.com

Crews extinguish electrical fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) on Monday responded to the 300 block of Jonesville Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. According to CCFR, units arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found smoke venting from the roof of a single-story home.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
blufftonsun.com

Little Blue Boat steals hearts, headlines in holiday season

Some folks see it as a nuisance and an environmental danger. Others see it as a symbol of hope and resilience in a time when we need more good news to talk about. It has been decorated, it has survived multiple storms, it has become the meme of the moment on local social media pages.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Shoplifting incidents on the rise in Chatham County, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Holiday shopping is ramping up with Christmas just a few days away. And in some parts of the area, shoplifting incidents are on the rise. The numbers from different police departments across the county vary but for the Chatham County Police Department in particular, shoplifting incidents have spiked by over 50 percent from what they saw this time last year.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Missing Seabrook man found safe, unharmed

Forty-one-year-old Donald Youmans of the Seabrook community, reported missing by family members on Monday, Dec. 12, was “located safe and unharmed” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. His last contact with family members before being reported missing was on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
SEABROOK ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two men were shot in a home invasion on St. Helena Island on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Sea Island Parkway at approximately 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Which grocery stores are open on Christmas?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a last-minute fixing for Christmas dinner? Forgot to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there: Here is a list of which grocery stores in the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need

The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
BEAUFORT, SC

