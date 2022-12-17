Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Asian groups respond as Purdue Northwest chancellor comments spark continued outrage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Asian advocacy organizations say an apology isn’t enough. They are calling for more action against a Purdue Northwest chancellor who recently spoke to graduates mimicking an Asian language. They say with Asian Hate crimes on the rise this type of behavior is not harmless. The...
Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
Central Indiana has a need for adopting older children, DCS says
The Indiana Department of Child Services says the need is always great for families to adopt older children whose road to a forever home can have some of the most obstacles.
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
WISH-TV
Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
Tipton factory pays $7,000 fine for "serious" violation
A Tipton County company has been fined $7,000 for a “serious” violation following a workplace death.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
cbs4indy.com
Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days. Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right...
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
WISH-TV
Police: Male body pulled from Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police say they found a male body in a pond in Carmel Tuesday morning. Police say he was found at 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy. That’s near the intersection of North Pennsylvania Street and Fairfax Manor Drive. Police say they’re working to confirm the identity...
wrtv.com
Woman dies after vehicle hits stopped semi on I-74 in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A West Virginia woman was killed Monday afternoon after a car crash on I-74 near the Pleasant View exit at the 100 mile marker. Indiana State Police say an earlier crash led to a semi pulling into the median, but part of its trailer was partially in the left lane.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest travel day of holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is forecasted to get a serious winter storm the same day as the busiest travel day of the holiday season. AAA predicts 112 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, the third biggest crowd since AAA started tracking the data in 2000 and 95% of pre-pandemic levels. […]
6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?
"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
WANE-TV
$2 million Powerball ticket from Indiana expires
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time has run out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana. The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Lottery did not have a listing for a winner claiming the ticket as of 5:00 p.m.
WISH-TV
Former gas station employee loses job, home after beaten at work
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — John Tucker was beaten in the middle of a September day at the Speedway gas station on West Washington Street while he was working as an attendant. John Tucker told News 8 on Tuesday that the whole ordeal on Sept. 11 changed his entire life. Talking about the attacker, Tucker said, “He actually took me and picked me up and power-drove my face into the floor.”
County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge […]
