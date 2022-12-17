ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Transit Holiday Lights Tour Offers Free Bus Ride Through Borst Park Light Display

By The Chronicle staff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEBqo_0jmDOtLm00
Rhonda Feris drives a Twin Transit bus through the Fort Borst Park display in 2021.

Twin Transit will hold its annual Holiday Lights Tour every day from Monday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 23.

The tours leave the Mellen Street e-Transit station at 5 p.m. and return at 6 p.m.

The tour is free and goes through the Fort Borst Park Drive-Thru Light Display. On the way back to the station, the bus will go through neighborhoods decorated with lights, returning in time for the last bus leaving the Mellen e-Transit station at 6 p.m.

The event will be held on a first-come, first-served basis with a bus holding about 28 people.

