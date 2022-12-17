YMCA Seeks Court Action Against Lewis County After Land Use Decision

County Commissioner Sean Swope asks questions to Gwen Ichinose Bagley, with the YMCA of Greater Seattle, about a proposed rezone north of Mineral Lake in the Lewis County Courthouse earlier this year.

Earlier this fall, the YMCA of Greater Seattle needed the Lewis County commissioners to approve a rezone of about 500 acres of forest resource land north of Mineral Lake as the next step in its quest to build the organization’s first new overnight youth camp in a century.

But the county instead voted against the decision after locals from the around 200-person unincorporated community voiced strong opposition, time and time again, despite the nonprofit’s many attempts to get the town on board. YMCA representatives hosted voluntary town halls, created a webpage solely for the new camp proposal and gained endorsements from several local educational entities.

After reviewing the request and community comments, Commissioner Sean Swope cited concerns of value clashes between the community and the nonprofit, and his seatmates voted with him as they seemingly shut down the land’s future as a youth camp.

However, earlier this week, the YMCA of Greater Seattle filed a land use petition against Lewis County in Thurston County Superior Court.

An assignment for a trial setting was scheduled for April of 2023 as of Friday. Asked about the case, the YMCA of Greater Seattle’s office responded via email stating, “We don’t comment on active litigation. We remain committed to the Mineral Lake project and serving all youth and families especially those who need us most in Lewis County and beyond. We look forward to collaborating with community leaders, local officials, and residents. We are continuing to learn and engage in productive community-centric dialogue to move this project forward for the benefit of community.”

After a request for comment, Lewis County Manager Erik Martin said he would be meeting with the Community Development Director on Friday to learn more about the situation before making an official statement. The Chronicle has requested documents related to the case and will publish a follow-up when those are received.