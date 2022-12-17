ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

News Article, Tips and Jail Phone Call Lead to Abandoned RV Being Removed From Centralia Property

By Owen Sexton / owen@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450c6e_0jmDODic00
An RV sits abandoned on property in the 2900 block of Fords Prairie Ave. in Centralia last week.

An article published in The Chronicle last week featured the plight of a Centralia family facing the costs of removing an RV that had been illegally dumped on their property.

According to Centralia Police Chief Stacy Denham, the article was instrumental in helping prompt tips to find the RVs owner and get it moved off the victim’s property.

“We didn’t really have a lot to go on and when the article ran. We started getting phone calls about who actually owned the RV,” Denham said.

Unfortunately, the tips only led to who was living in the RV last, not who actually owned it. That was, until the Lewis County Jail alerted Centralia police to a recorded call between an inmate and his girlfriend revolving around the abandoned RV.

Denham explained that in the phone call, the girlfriend told her boyfriend she was trying to get rid of the RV but dumped it in the wrong lot.

“Her boyfriend said, ‘well what are you gonna do with it? Are you gonna go move it?’ And she goes, ‘no I’m not gonna move it, it’s their problem now.’ So, that gave us everything that we needed to say ‘OK, there’s no contract, this is an illegal dumping, now we actually can prove a crime,’” Denham said.

Officers found the woman and cited her for illegal dumping and littering and directed her to move the vehicle or face going to jail herself. The RV was removed from the property it was dumped on.

“It worked out great,” Denham added.

He stressed that the additional tips, both from the public and the jail, help solve cases such as the abandoned RV.

“Nobody really knows what piece is gonna be the piece that we need to have, and once we get it and we have that information, it could be the piece we didn’t even know we were looking to be able to make a case and develop a case and be able to get a result,” Denham said.

Denham told The Chronicle last week that if a vehicle was abandoned on private property it is outside of the police department’s authority due to state law, though citizens can use a nuisance abatement to try to get the vehicle removed.

This process still requires the property owner to remove the vehicle themselves.

To report a crime that isn’t an immediate emergency, use the online crime reporting portal at https://www.cityofcentralia.com/306/Report-a-Crime-Online or call the Centralia Police Department’s non-emergency line at 360-740-1105 for more assistance.

Comments / 1

Related
KING 5

Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin

SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
SHELTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man sought in robbery of Umpqua Bank in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a bank in Tacoma last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a man entered an Umpqua Bank branch at 1201 South Pearl Street and handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Algiers Road Permanently Closed in Yelm

Algiers Road, which connects Creek Street to Northeast Plaza Drive Southeast, permanently closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Construction blocks were placed at both ends of Algiers Road, as well as other entrances to the street near CrossFit Yelm and 911 Driving School. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt said Algiers...
YELM, WA
wa.gov

Pierce County law enforcement team up for ‘HiVE’ patrol near Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), Puyallup Police Department (PUYPD), and Tacoma Police Department (TPD) are combining their efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday. This will be the third of...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Cat injured in Gig Harbor house fire, cause under investigation

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Gig Harbor firefighters worked to extinguish a large house fire Monday afternoon. The fire started inside a home near Kopachuck Drive just after 11a.m., according to fire officials. Firefighters from the West Pierce Fire Department assisted with the fire fight. Firefighters said the residents were...
GIG HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Inslee Appoints TaTeasha Davis To Pierce County Superior Court

Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of TaTeasha Davis to the Pierce County Superior Court. She will replace Judge James R. Orlando, who is retiring December 31. Since 2020, Davis has been a member of the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB), a quasi-judicial board with jurisdiction to authorize...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Firefighters Rescue Stuck Cow in Tenino

The crew at South Thurston Fire & EMS started Tuesday morning off with what they called “a unique call for help.”. A cow had become stuck in a creek on a Tenino property. The cow’s owners and their neighbors had tried to get the cow free on their own after it first got stuck in vine maple the previous day, without success.
TENINO, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
340
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy