Lewis County, WA

A Bike for All: 29 Children Benefit From Lewis County ‘Shop With a Cop’

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 5 days ago
Luna, 8, smiles while helping Rick Van Wyck, with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, fill a bag with presents Wednesday night in Chehalis.

Twenty-nine children benefited from this year’s Shop With a Cop event, where kids shop for Christmas presents at Chehalis Walmart alongside Lewis County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) personnel and then go back to the station to wrap the gifts and enjoy pizza and games.

“The LCSO again partnered with Chehalis Walmart and United Way of Lewis County to provide this experience for children in need of a positive experience with law enforcement, as well as those in need of financial assistance during the Christmas holiday season,” the LCSO stated in a news release.

In addition to its annual support and grant opportunities, Chehalis Walmart provided additional donations this year that allowed each child to receive a new bicycle.

The Shop With a Cop program is open to children ages 7 through 18 who reside in Lewis County.

Each year, counselors, neighbors, social workers, church leaders, parents, teachers and other community members are encouraged to nominate children they feel would benefit from the event.

“Every December, we look forward to this event and spending time with these kids,” said Sheriff Rob Snaza in the release. “Some of these kids have had to face such great adversity at a young age. It’s great to see the smiles and conversations shared between them and the deputies, and it really is such a positive experience for all involved.”

Shop With a Cop is funded through sheriff's office employee donations, public donations and grants coordinated through the Lewis County Sheriff's Office Association. Donations to sustain the program can be sent to the Sheriff's Office Association at LCSOA, 345 W. Main St., Chehalis.

