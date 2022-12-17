Read full article on original website
Winter solstice 2022: What is it and what does it mean for North Carolina?
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wednesday marks the winter solstice, which is the shortest day or longest night of the year for people living in the Northern Hemisphere. Here's what you need to know about the 2022 winter solstice. What happens during the winter solstice?. Dec. 21 is the shortest day...
Smoky Mountain News
Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?
Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain
(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
carolinacoastonline.com
State record 900-pound Bluefin Tuna caught off North Carolina
Captain John Cruise and his fishing crew left New River Marina Dec. 2, headed through New River Inlet. and started live bait fishing for bluefin tuna. They were about four miles offshore, in remarkably shallow 50 feet of water, when a tuna took a live 8-inch long bluefish bait about mid-day.
How did Eastern North Carolina counties get their names?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina’s counties are deeply rooted in the state’s history, and their names reflect that. Here’s a look at where how ENC counties got their names. Pitt County was established in 1760. It was one of five counties formed from the annexation of Beaufort County. Pitt County was founded under […]
N.C. Marine Fisheries Are Fighting to Keep Cold-Stunned Trout to a Minimum
As the weather keeps getting colder, North Carolina marine fisheries are asking folks to keep an eye out for spotted sea trout in distress. During the winter, this native species become more susceptible to cold stunning, a hypothermic reaction that happens to fish and aquatic reptiles. When these creatures experience cold stunning, they become extremely weak and lethargic and are in danger of freezing to death.
Eater
Carolinas Food Writers and Photographers Name Their Best Restaurant Meal of 2022
In keeping with Eater tradition, our closeout of the year is a survey of friends, industry types, and bloggers. To kick it off in the Carolinas, Eater asked the group eight questions, ranging from the restaurants they frequented for takeout to the saddest surprises of the year. Responses are in no particular order, and readers are encouraged to leave answers in the comments.
Eater
Remembering the Saddest Restaurant Closures Across the Carolinas for 2022
In keeping with Eater tradition, our closeout of the year is a survey of friends, industry types, and bloggers. To kick it off in the Carolinas, Eater asked the group eight questions, ranging from the restaurants they frequented for takeout to the saddest surprises of the year. Responses are in no particular order, and readers are encouraged to leave answers in the comments.
Rocket launch expected to be visible from North Carolina delayed again over upper-level winds
HALLWOOD, Va. (WGHP) — The launch of the Electron rocket in Virginia was postponed once again amid concerns of strong upper-level winds. Rocket Lab, which has never before launched from the United States, was originally scheduled to launch the Electron rocket from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia between Dec. 7 and Dec. 20. […]
Shipwreck found on Outer Banks beach ignites debate
A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina's Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification.
Which North Carolina counties are hot for flipping houses? One the of nation’s best is close to home.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Metro Winston-Salem was one of the country’s hottest markets for home flipping – buying, updating and quickly selling a residence – during the third quarter of the year, a new report tells us. ATTOM, a real estate data collector in California, found that Winston-Salem ranked fourth, with flips representing 12.7% of […]
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday. This was done to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help...
irvineweekly.com
North Carolina ‘s Weirdest Laws
Have you ever heard of a bizarre or outdated law that you thought had been long forgotten? Believe it or not, these weird laws still exist, and some are even still enforced in many countries around the world. From the United States to the United Kingdom, there are plenty of strange laws still on the books that you may not be aware of. From banning the sale of margarine in Wisconsin to criminalizing the possession of more than two dices in London, these laws are downright weird and often make you wonder why they were ever put on the books in the first place. Here is a look at some of the weird laws still on the books around the world and in the U.S.
v1019.com
This North Carolina City Ranked One Of The Best To Celebrate Christmas
About 113 million people are expected to travel to celebrate the Christmas holiday this year. This figure is according to AAA. And that would be travel by car, train or plane. The personal finance website WalletHub just released a new survey to showcase U.S. cities that are some of the best to spend the holidays. North Carolina’s state capital, Raleigh is one of them.
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
On the nose: Duke researcher uncovers link between long COVID and loss of smell
A Duke University scientist said he's learned the reason for the loss of smell during long COVID. The discovery comes at a time when COVID sufferers are trying to shake fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath. However, long after some COVID patients walk out of the hospital doors, they're...
publicradioeast.org
Cats euthanized at high rates in North Carolina animal shelters
Cats are euthanized at high rates in North Carolina animal shelters, according to a report released by the state department of agriculture. At some facilities, that rate is over 90%. A facility run by the Town of Ayden euthanized 91% of the cats they took in last year. Six more...
Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County […]
