Noted Author Building Business Around What It Takes To Be a ‘Most Loved Workplace’

Two factors dramatically reshaped the U.S. workforce over the past several years. First, employers were forced to lay off millions as the economy floundered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Second, as the economy improved, the labor market tightened. This was due to trillions of dollars in federal stimulus meant to help employers and the unemployed, but many employees quit their jobs at rates so high the period became known as the Great Resignation.
How Fate Can Change Your Business Goals for the Better

Some success stories do not begin the way they were originally planned. Brandon Lucero, an entrepreneur, thought he knew his life’s plan until it completely shifted multiple times. Originally wanting to pursue a career in digital art, Lucero has found himself in the business communication industry instead. Lucero began his pursuit towards digital art at UC Irvine on a track scholarship even though he never had really wanted to attend college. Fate stepped in and changed the trajectory of his life in that very moment.
Trying to Reach Your Customers on Podcasts? Brian Berner, Spotify’s Head of Sales, Shares Some Best Practices

If the 1950s were the Golden Age of television, then the 2000s would have been the Golden Age of podcasting. The evolution of podcasting has been nothing short of remarkable. Since podcasts started growing in popularity around 2005, people haven’t been able to get enough of the platform. Fast-forward to just a few years ago, the number of worldwide listeners has grown from 274.8 million in 2019 to 464.7 million today. By the end of 2024, that number is expected to grow to 504.9 million.
Learn How Performance Marketer Chris Coussons is Disrupting The Digital Marketing Industry

Chris Cussons is a well-known digital marketer, and the founder of Visionary Marketing, a premier full-service agency specializing in delivering exceptional results through Google Ads, SEO, and social media advertising. With a strong track record in performance marketing, Chris is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their goals through targeted, data-driven campaigns.
How One Man’s Mindset Led to the Creation of a Multimillion-Dollar Digital Marketing Agency: Lucas Cook

Despite the potential importance of maintaining a positive business mindset, many people go long periods without giving it any thought. It may not seem so obvious how crucial it is to have the right mindset at work until you realize how much your mindset can affect your business success, which in turn affects your productivity and creativity. Successful business owners and entrepreneurs like Lucas Cook increasingly attribute their achievements to the mindset they cultivated.
How Xtellix’s Breakthrough Algorithm is Solving Large-Scale Optimization Problems

In 1975, at the IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore shared his revised hypothesis that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit (IC) would double every two years. His original postulation in 1965 forecasted an annual doubling. Moore was convinced that a computer’s capacity and...
The Importance of Address Verification

Customer address data that needs to be updated or corrected can cost your company money and time. How can you protect your business from address errors? You are fortunate because there is a perfect service that can assist you in dealing with this disaster. Before mail is sent out, address...
Benefits of Crypto Payments for Servers

What to choose for payment – crypto or traditional instruments? This question is typical for newbies and even experienced people. We trust in crypto, and here’s why. Banks and card systems may need a couple of minutes to days to complete the transaction. That is because they need to reserve and transfer money to each other. If the buyer and seller are in different countries, they must check the sanctions risks or conversion between currencies.
How to Successfully Obtain Funding to Launch a New Business

Starting your own business is one of the most rewarding experiences. However, when you decide to go this route, you need funding and might not know where to start to obtain it. These are some of the best options for getting funding for your new business. Your Own Savings. It’s...

