If the 1950s were the Golden Age of television, then the 2000s would have been the Golden Age of podcasting. The evolution of podcasting has been nothing short of remarkable. Since podcasts started growing in popularity around 2005, people haven’t been able to get enough of the platform. Fast-forward to just a few years ago, the number of worldwide listeners has grown from 274.8 million in 2019 to 464.7 million today. By the end of 2024, that number is expected to grow to 504.9 million.

1 DAY AGO