Alameda, CA

Eater

These Four Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco

On Monday, December 19, the San Francisco Small Business Commission added 10 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry. Four of those are restaurants and bars, including the city’s most famous topless bar the Condor. The other three additions are New Lun Ting Café in Chinatown, Royal Bakery in the Excelsior, and Peking Restaurant in the Sunset District. Legacy businesses must, according to the commission, contribute to the neighborhood’s “history and/or identity” and have operated for 30 years or more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

The very best Bay Area holiday light displays

OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
Silicon Valley

16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022

Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Car-Free Plan Sees One Shop Owner Threaten To Shoot Himself

A plan to remove cars from the Embarcadero is brewing, but business owner’s reactions to the idea have been mixed. “I’m going to shoot myself from these ideas,” said Bob Mudawar, who has run the Village Market inside the Ferry Building since 2003. Mudawar does deliveries to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million

LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023

WHAT: Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023. 102.9 KBLX has your chance to Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023!. Staring Standup Comedians: Rudy Ortiz, Mario Hodge, Tony Sculfield, Jay Rich, Big Sas and Special Guest 5x Grammy Fyc Artist, Khoree The Poet and Music By DJ Breeze L.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Eater

Yeah, You Do Want to Eat at the Bar Right Now in San Francisco

Certain bars have thoughtfully crafted cocktails, but try to get by with one deep fryer for a few basic food offerings. Fair enough. There’s no rule bars have to pour extra money and resources into hiring a head chef and serving a full menu (at least not anymore). And yet, to the delight of drinkers, several local watering holes have been leveling up their food offerings of late. It’s nice to see a new round of neighborhood bars investing in talented chefs and full menus. These days, it’s possible to belly up to a sweet glazed pumpkin salad, a serious crab sandwich, and the finest fish and chips these hills may have ever seen. So snag a stool — here’s where to eat at the bar right now in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
techaiapp.com

6 Reasons to Make Hotel Drisco Your San Francisco Hospitality Choice

Amidst the pristine streets and stately homes of tony Pacific Heights hides San Francisco’s number one hotel choice. The elegant Hotel Drisco, housed in a historic 1903 Edwardian building at Pacific and Broderick, blends seamlessly with the gracious mansions that surround it. Its exclusive location, relaxed residential atmosphere, and luxurious amenities make it the hotel choice for those desiring a quintessential San Francisco neighborhood experience. Removed from the characteristic hustle and bustle illustrative of the city’s other first-class lodging options, Hotel Drisco is a favorite amongst visiting dignitaries, glitterati seeking a bit of privacy, and neighbors who consider it a hospitable extension of their own homes—a welcoming and sumptuous annex in which to house overflow guests.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mendofever.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA

