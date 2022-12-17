Certain bars have thoughtfully crafted cocktails, but try to get by with one deep fryer for a few basic food offerings. Fair enough. There’s no rule bars have to pour extra money and resources into hiring a head chef and serving a full menu (at least not anymore). And yet, to the delight of drinkers, several local watering holes have been leveling up their food offerings of late. It’s nice to see a new round of neighborhood bars investing in talented chefs and full menus. These days, it’s possible to belly up to a sweet glazed pumpkin salad, a serious crab sandwich, and the finest fish and chips these hills may have ever seen. So snag a stool — here’s where to eat at the bar right now in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO