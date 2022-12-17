Read full article on original website
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free AgentOnlyHomers
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Eater
These Four Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco
On Monday, December 19, the San Francisco Small Business Commission added 10 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry. Four of those are restaurants and bars, including the city’s most famous topless bar the Condor. The other three additions are New Lun Ting Café in Chinatown, Royal Bakery in the Excelsior, and Peking Restaurant in the Sunset District. Legacy businesses must, according to the commission, contribute to the neighborhood’s “history and/or identity” and have operated for 30 years or more.
KTVU FOX 2
The very best Bay Area holiday light displays
OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
All-cash home sales increasing everywhere but the Bay Area: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The share of homes being bought in all-cash deals has hit its highest level in eight years, according to a new report from Redfin. However, while all-cash deals are on the rise across the country, the Bay Area tops the list of places with the lowest share of such deals. About […]
Silicon Valley
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
Building Design & Construction
Bay Area school district builds 59 affordable apartments for faculty and staff
In what may be a first in the U.S., 122 new affordable apartments at 705 Serramonte, Daly City, Calif., were set aside for faculty and staff at Jefferson Union High School District. The three-story structure provides 59 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom, and seven three-bedroom units. The Bay Area has one of...
sfstandard.com
SF Car-Free Plan Sees One Shop Owner Threaten To Shoot Himself
A plan to remove cars from the Embarcadero is brewing, but business owner’s reactions to the idea have been mixed. “I’m going to shoot myself from these ideas,” said Bob Mudawar, who has run the Village Market inside the Ferry Building since 2003. Mudawar does deliveries to...
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million
LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023
WHAT: Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023. 102.9 KBLX has your chance to Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023!. Staring Standup Comedians: Rudy Ortiz, Mario Hodge, Tony Sculfield, Jay Rich, Big Sas and Special Guest 5x Grammy Fyc Artist, Khoree The Poet and Music By DJ Breeze L.
San Francisco's House of Nanking family gets Food Network series
"My parents came here with less than $40 in their pocket and the first place they stepped into was Chinatown."
foodieflashpacker.com
6 Must-Try Fine Dining Restaurants in San Francisco | SF Fine Dining
San Francisco has a dining scene as vibrant as the city itself. This city offers something for every palate, but in this article, we are going to whet your appetite with some of the city’s finest. These fine-dining restaurants are as architecturally stunning as the food they serve. Each...
MyShake app successfully warned Bay Area residents of NorCal earthquake
MyShake early earthquake warning system successfully alerted three million Californians including thousands in Bay Area before the 6.4 quake struck Humboldt County, as users were instructed to "drop, cover and hold on."
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
sfstandard.com
Surreal Moment Downtown SF Office Not Touched Since Pandemic is Cleared Out
Attention on San Francisco’s languishing downtown is enough to warrant a New York Times deep dive on the topic, but perhaps the best distillation of the still-eerie emptiness was a recent TikTok post from user @heybrandonwakeup. In the video—which has more than 1.8 million views—Brandon Muso filmed the experience...
Eater
Yeah, You Do Want to Eat at the Bar Right Now in San Francisco
Certain bars have thoughtfully crafted cocktails, but try to get by with one deep fryer for a few basic food offerings. Fair enough. There’s no rule bars have to pour extra money and resources into hiring a head chef and serving a full menu (at least not anymore). And yet, to the delight of drinkers, several local watering holes have been leveling up their food offerings of late. It’s nice to see a new round of neighborhood bars investing in talented chefs and full menus. These days, it’s possible to belly up to a sweet glazed pumpkin salad, a serious crab sandwich, and the finest fish and chips these hills may have ever seen. So snag a stool — here’s where to eat at the bar right now in San Francisco.
Hundreds of bags go missing at Oakland International without explanation
Around one hundred passengers at Oakland International Airport were left without any luggage or answers about where their bags went Tuesday night.
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment
Normally when a landlord sends you a notice about money, you brace yourself for a huge rent increase. But that’s not the case for some San Francisco tenants. These folks are receiving cold hard cash from their landlords as an incentive to voluntarily move out of their apartments.
techaiapp.com
6 Reasons to Make Hotel Drisco Your San Francisco Hospitality Choice
Amidst the pristine streets and stately homes of tony Pacific Heights hides San Francisco’s number one hotel choice. The elegant Hotel Drisco, housed in a historic 1903 Edwardian building at Pacific and Broderick, blends seamlessly with the gracious mansions that surround it. Its exclusive location, relaxed residential atmosphere, and luxurious amenities make it the hotel choice for those desiring a quintessential San Francisco neighborhood experience. Removed from the characteristic hustle and bustle illustrative of the city’s other first-class lodging options, Hotel Drisco is a favorite amongst visiting dignitaries, glitterati seeking a bit of privacy, and neighbors who consider it a hospitable extension of their own homes—a welcoming and sumptuous annex in which to house overflow guests.
mendofever.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
Berkeley nonprofit offers new approach to help the unhoused get off the street
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — In the Bay Area, some cities are trying new approaches to help the unhoused get off the streets. One nonprofit is using a warehouse to offer shelter. Dorothy Day House is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization serving low-income and those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley. For the last 18 months, Robbi Montoya and […]
