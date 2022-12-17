ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiro, OK

Obituary for Evelyn Reed

POCOLA — Evelyn Vanesa Reed, 61, of Pocola was born March 15, 1961 in Poteau to Rudolph and Helen (Poor) Coleman and passed away Dec. 19, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tracy Loyd officiating. Interment will follow in Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.
POCOLA, OK
Obituary for Ruth Floyd

Cremation for Ruth Darlene Floyd, 89, of Pocola is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau. She was born June 8, 1933 in Ell Township, Iowa to Ruth (Whetsler) Kimball and Walter Kimball and passed away Dec. 17, 2022 in Pocola. See the whole story on...
POCOLA, OK
Obituary for Bruce Blaylock

POTEAU – Funeral service for Bruce Blaylock, 65, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Thursday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau. He was born March 13,...
POTEAU, OK
Obituary for Claire Fischer

Funeral service for Claire Louise (Johnston) Fischer is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Manor Funeral Home. She passed away Dec. 3, 2022 in her home in Heavener and was born June 14, 1976, in Liverpool, England, U.K. See the whole story on Tuesday’s newsletter. Subscribe to the newsletter for only...
HEAVENER, OK
Heavener woman injured in auto accident

A personal injury collision involving a Heavener woman occurred approximately 4:53 a.m. Monday on State Highway 31, 3.9 miles west of Bokoshe in LeFlore County. Jacqueline E. Lopez, 48, of Heavener was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue when the accident happened. The action is still under investigation. See the whole...
HEAVENER, OK

