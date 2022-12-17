Eduard Moraru is an entrepreneur whose proficiency has resulted from diligence and discernment. He embarked on this journey at a young age with no financial help from his family. His mind was a clean slate as he entered this field with a passion for learning as many new experiences as possible. The struggle is real when one has to stand on their foot without external assistance. The chase is undoubtedly not easy, which makes people susceptible to surrender. However, Eduard Moraru considers life a game of ups and downs and believes in making meaningful strides to overcome the downfalls.

20 HOURS AGO