How To Reimagine A Future Without Addictive Consumer Products Preying On Our Youth With Dr. Tamu Green
This interview with Dr. Tamu Green is part of the TEDxFolsom Reimagine Series, showcasing global changemakers, innovators, and thought-leaders who will speak at the upcoming TEDxFolsom event. Share with us a little bit about your background and what inspired you to apply to speak at TEDxFolsom?. I’m the CEO of...
How Expanse Digital is Enabling Explosive Growth For Businesses Through Their Unique Omnichannel Marketing Methods
Today’s market is highly competitive as businesses find themselves in a constant uphill battle with fierce competition online. Digital technologies have enabled companies to reach their audience directly in a simple manner. However, every company that goes online can access its target audience through highly effective methods. So how...
Noted Author Building Business Around What It Takes To Be a ‘Most Loved Workplace’
Two factors dramatically reshaped the U.S. workforce over the past several years. First, employers were forced to lay off millions as the economy floundered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Second, as the economy improved, the labor market tightened. This was due to trillions of dollars in federal stimulus meant to help employers and the unemployed, but many employees quit their jobs at rates so high the period became known as the Great Resignation.
How Fate Can Change Your Business Goals for the Better
Some success stories do not begin the way they were originally planned. Brandon Lucero, an entrepreneur, thought he knew his life’s plan until it completely shifted multiple times. Originally wanting to pursue a career in digital art, Lucero has found himself in the business communication industry instead. Lucero began his pursuit towards digital art at UC Irvine on a track scholarship even though he never had really wanted to attend college. Fate stepped in and changed the trajectory of his life in that very moment.
Matt Ambrose: The Highly-Sought After Project Manager Helping Businesses Scale Exponentially To New Heights
Every business owner has a goal of scaling their business to the next milestone. Even if you sell like crazy, you’ll soon have to devise a strategy to deliver to your new customers. Scaling your business for growth requires looking at multiple factors like leadership, team management, infrastructure, and other business systems.
Meet the Visionary Entrepreneur, Paige Elisia Restivo, and Her Jewelry Brand, ‘Shop Paige NY’
Paige Restivo is a young and passionate jewelry entrepreneur who has made a name for herself in the industry with her brand, Shop Paige. She founded the company at the age of 24, using her passion for jewelry and business to create unique pieces that have been worn by celebrities and fashion bloggers around the world.
Eduard Moraru’s Journey Is A Hallway For Young Generation To Pursue Their Dreams
Eduard Moraru is an entrepreneur whose proficiency has resulted from diligence and discernment. He embarked on this journey at a young age with no financial help from his family. His mind was a clean slate as he entered this field with a passion for learning as many new experiences as possible. The struggle is real when one has to stand on their foot without external assistance. The chase is undoubtedly not easy, which makes people susceptible to surrender. However, Eduard Moraru considers life a game of ups and downs and believes in making meaningful strides to overcome the downfalls.
How One Man’s Mindset Led to the Creation of a Multimillion-Dollar Digital Marketing Agency: Lucas Cook
Despite the potential importance of maintaining a positive business mindset, many people go long periods without giving it any thought. It may not seem so obvious how crucial it is to have the right mindset at work until you realize how much your mindset can affect your business success, which in turn affects your productivity and creativity. Successful business owners and entrepreneurs like Lucas Cook increasingly attribute their achievements to the mindset they cultivated.
Exile Performance Nutrition Makes Waves in the Fitness Industry by Giving Clients Tailor-Made Nutritional Guidance
There are many reasons why people choose to go to the gym. Some go for their overall health, others to lose weight, and some train to prepare for a competition. However, in whatever they try to accomplish, only some will achieve their goals because of one formidable factor: nutrition. Nutrition...
Lessons About Value Add Real Estate From Don Gaube Of The Alamo Group
Don Gaube has been at the forefront of real estate investing with a passion from a young age working in California for national supermarket chain Safeway. Today he is the managing partner of Alamo Group Partners, a portfolio that has quickly ballooned into a multi-million-dollar real estate holdings with their headquarters in the East Bay. Don Gaube is an experienced real estate investor with a portfolio that boasts some of the most well known tenants across 3 states in California, Oregon, and Washington State.
