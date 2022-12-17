ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Noted Author Building Business Around What It Takes To Be a ‘Most Loved Workplace’

Two factors dramatically reshaped the U.S. workforce over the past several years. First, employers were forced to lay off millions as the economy floundered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Second, as the economy improved, the labor market tightened. This was due to trillions of dollars in federal stimulus meant to help employers and the unemployed, but many employees quit their jobs at rates so high the period became known as the Great Resignation.
How Fate Can Change Your Business Goals for the Better

Some success stories do not begin the way they were originally planned. Brandon Lucero, an entrepreneur, thought he knew his life’s plan until it completely shifted multiple times. Originally wanting to pursue a career in digital art, Lucero has found himself in the business communication industry instead. Lucero began his pursuit towards digital art at UC Irvine on a track scholarship even though he never had really wanted to attend college. Fate stepped in and changed the trajectory of his life in that very moment.
Eduard Moraru’s Journey Is A Hallway For Young Generation To Pursue Their Dreams

Eduard Moraru is an entrepreneur whose proficiency has resulted from diligence and discernment. He embarked on this journey at a young age with no financial help from his family. His mind was a clean slate as he entered this field with a passion for learning as many new experiences as possible. The struggle is real when one has to stand on their foot without external assistance. The chase is undoubtedly not easy, which makes people susceptible to surrender. However, Eduard Moraru considers life a game of ups and downs and believes in making meaningful strides to overcome the downfalls.
How One Man’s Mindset Led to the Creation of a Multimillion-Dollar Digital Marketing Agency: Lucas Cook

Despite the potential importance of maintaining a positive business mindset, many people go long periods without giving it any thought. It may not seem so obvious how crucial it is to have the right mindset at work until you realize how much your mindset can affect your business success, which in turn affects your productivity and creativity. Successful business owners and entrepreneurs like Lucas Cook increasingly attribute their achievements to the mindset they cultivated.
Lessons About Value Add Real Estate From Don Gaube Of The Alamo Group

Don Gaube has been at the forefront of real estate investing with a passion from a young age working in California for national supermarket chain Safeway. Today he is the managing partner of Alamo Group Partners, a portfolio that has quickly ballooned into a multi-million-dollar real estate holdings with their headquarters in the East Bay. Don Gaube is an experienced real estate investor with a portfolio that boasts some of the most well known tenants across 3 states in California, Oregon, and Washington State.
