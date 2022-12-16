Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Tries to Ruin F-150 Lightning
Ford has done its best to undermine F-150 Lightning sales, showing how badly the electric vehicle part of the company is managed.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla throws in another freebie to entice December buyers
Instead of an outright price cut, Tesla keeps piling incentives for American and European customers if they take buy a car for a December delivery from the EV maker. After the generous credit towards the purchase of a car in stock both in the US and Europe, Tesla now adds free Supercharger miles.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Top Speed
This Decommissioned U.S. Army AM General Humvee Is Now A Street-Legal Tank
With the introduction of the new GMC Hummer EV, along with past Hummer models, some may forget the beastly SUV was originally a military vehicle meant for tackling all terrains and moving troops to, from and around the battlefield. Though its modern successors are meant to tackle the suburban jungle, this 1985 AM General M998 for sale on CarsandBids is a reminder of the Hummer's origins.
Carbon-eating blocks ingest eight tonnes of CO2 a day, says company
A Limburg (Netherlands) company called Masterbloc has engineered an eco-friendly building material from steel slag left over from the steel industry, according to an article by The Brussels Times on Saturday. Masterbloc's product is CO-2 negative, with more CO2 absorbed during production than emitted. At the company's factory, some 8-...
Top Speed
Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!
2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
conceptcarz.com
AC Cars announces all new AC Cobra GT roadster
• Britain's oldest car manufacturer to unveil brand new sports car in 2023. •Clean sheet design delivers highly advanced AC Cobra for the future. •Extruded aluminium chassis, carbon composite body and up to 654bhp. •Production of the historic company's cars to return to Europe. •The continuation of a famous story...
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
Ford Admits It Faces Years of Trouble
Ford's CEO admits the company has a problem that could bedevil it for years.
torquenews.com
Common Mistake Ford Truck Owners Make Upgrading Their Engine
Discover now a common mistake many truck owners make when upgrading their engine with one example involving an aftermarket part and the brands that are often at fault. When upgrading an older truck engine, it is common to succumb to the temptation of randomly replacing old parts without thinking about whether or not this is a good practice (or even necessary) for every part replaced. It seems to make common sense since you know that the parts are old and that there are expected lifespans to all components. However, what you decide to replace that original part with can lead to problems afterward that could have been easily avoided by hanging onto that older part.
electrek.co
Pepsi talks Tesla Semi; exec makes strange comments about the electric truck’s range
Pepsi, the first customer to use Tesla Semi, has commented on the deployment of the electric truck in its fleet and made some strange remarks about its range. When Tesla started deliveries of the Tesla Semi earlier this month, its first customer to take delivery was PepsiCo. Now the company...
Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
Good News Network
Swedish Firm to Unlock the Electricity of the Sea With Largest Wave Power Station in the World
Turkey will soon host the world’s largest tidal power station—a 77 megawatt system of large pier-like machines that generate clean energy from the sea’s endless rhythm. Swedish firm Eco Wave Power (EWP) entered into the agreement for the potential construction in Ordu, Turkey, starting with a small pilot project.
lsxmag.com
PRI 2022: Turn Your 5.3 LS Into A Beast With Brodix’s BR 3 Heads
OEM cylinder heads are rarely designed to be high-performance beasts. Now, with a little bit of work, the cylinder heads off of a passenger car or truck can flow some serious air. Brodix has taken GM’s 5.3-liter LS engine cylinder head to a new level with its enhanced bare castings that will help any 5.3 breathe better.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This funny-looking $2,000 electric mini-truck is solar powered
We like to think that we have it all figured out in the West, but while we’re still trying to get solar electric cars off the drawing board, China’s EV engineers already have them driving around. Look no further than this awesome little three-wheeled electric truck that just happens to have enough solar panels to give it nearly infinite range — at least while the sun is out.
Fallout from the Pandemic Bike Boom
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The fall of 2022 was supposed to be a chance for bike retailers to catch their breath after two crazy years. A month after lockdowns had them wondering about...
BBC
First Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor ready for delivery
Hinkley Point C's first nuclear reactor is built and ready to be delivered. The reactor pressure vessel is the first to be built for a British power station for more than 30 years. It was built in France by nuclear engineering company Framatome and is due to arrive to the...
