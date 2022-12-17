ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate deadly shooting near CFG Arena in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed Wednesday on South Howard street in downtown Baltimore, police said.Around 2:49 p.m., police responded to the Unit block of South Howard Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.Police are asking anyone with information to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit an anonymous text tip by vising the Metro Crime Stoppers website. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot in vehicle in Northwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore shooting on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 1:18PM, officers responded to the 4000 block of West Northern Parkway, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers located a man...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 14-Year Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Allison Espinales was last seen on Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., at her residence on Canterbury Lane in Rockville.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Parkville shooting leaves one hospitalized

PARKVILLE, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday. At around 4:30 p.m. on December 19, officers responded to the 8600-block of Willow Oak Road in Parkville (21234) following reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a...
PARKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

1 man dead, another person injured after shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has died and another person is suffering from injuries after a shooting in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Old Branch Avenue, off of Allentown Road, in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Once at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

36-Year-Old Man Charged For Attempted Murder In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – 36-year-old Naeem Sekou was arrested last Thursday and charged with the Attempted Murder of a man that took place on November 15th in Northwest Baltimore. Shortly after 11 pm, a 23-year-old man walked into a Baltimore Hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was shot on the 6200 block of Reisterstown Road by an unidentified suspect. The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time. Sekou was arrested on December 15th and charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. The post 36-Year-Old Man Charged For Attempted Murder In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Any killing is a sad thing': Witnesses say 60-year-old man stabbed inside West Baltimore carryout

BALTIMORE - Witnesses say a 60-year-old man was in a West Baltimore carryout Saturday evening when he was stabbed.Arnold Manuel was taken to the hospital where he died.Those who witnessed the stabbing said Manuel was asked for money before he was stabbed multiple times inside the carryout on Edmonson Avenue in the Harlem Park neighborhood."I seen them put the body in the ambulance," a Harlem Park resident said. "I would say it had to happen inside. That's where the body was. That's where they brought the body out from."Norman Seldon, who has lived in the neighborhood for 86 years, told...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

One Killed In Shooting Near Community College In Maryland

The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say.Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.Once on the scene, police located an…
LARGO, MD

