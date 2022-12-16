Read full article on original website
ECW Original Forced To Miss ECW Tribute Show After Triple H Denied Him Permission
This weekend the man who founded Ring of Honor, Rob Feinstein, would hold an indie show titled “Tribute to the Extreme” featuring stars of ECW’s past. However, it’s been reported by PWInsider.com that WWE was unhappy with the show using what they deem to be intellectual property, and after sending a letter regarding this, they pulled NXT coach and agent D-Von Dudley from appearing on the show. With it noted that the WWE Hall of Famer reached out personally to Triple H so he could still appear alongside his former tag partner Bull Ray, but was still declined.
Adult Movie Actress Unhappy Matt Riddle Will Be Spending Christmas In Rehab Rather Than With Her
Two weeks ago, Matt Riddle was written off WWE television due to an attack by Solo Sikoa, with it initially thought it was simply down to an injury he needed to recover from. Subsequently, though, it was reported that he was attending rehab in a “rehab or fired” situation following the failure of his second drug. And now adult actress Jordan Maxx (a different adult movie star than he was spotted kissing recently) has slammed his decision to try and get clean and save his job rather than keeping his plans to spend the holidays with her.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Addresses Rumor That Bon Scott Gets “Back In Black” Royalties
With the release of his recent autobiography, “The Lives of Brian,” AC/DC singer Brian Johnson has been asked about persistent rumors that Bon Scott had some sort of involvement in writing lyrics for the band’s biggest selling album, “Back In Black.”. Johnson wrote in the book:...
Ex-Mötley Crüe Singer Doubles Down On Claims About Mick Mars
Mötley Crüe announced back in October that guitarist Mick Mars would be stepping away from touring due to health concerns, and soon revealed that longtime Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 would take his place. Former Mötley Crüe singer John Corabi previously said he doesn’t believe the band’s statement...
Top Dolla Defends Embarrassing Tope Con Hilo Fail On SmackDown
On this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Top Dolla would attempt a Tope Con Hilo, which is a dive over the top rope without touching the ropes. However, to say it was a failure would be an understatement, and he ended up looking very foolish. Nevertheless, he has previously demonstrated a fragile ego when criticized on social media, and he has now tweeted out an old video of hitting the move. Which he notes he weighed 50lb more, and the move went wrong on live television because his leg went out.
The Rock Is Seemingly Upset With Changes In DC Universe
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been in the news lately mostly to promote his recent film, “Black Adam.” He also made headlines when Warner Bros. Executives accused him of leaking information about the profitability of the movie to counter reports that the film would lose the studio between $50 and $100 million.
Paul Stanley Addresses If KISS Could Continue Without Any Original Members
Months back, KISS bassist/singer Gene Simmons addressed whether the band could continue in some form when their “End Of The Road” world tour comes to a close. “KISS will continue in ways that even I haven’t thought of,” Gene predicted on Dean Delray’s “Let There Be Talk” podcast.
