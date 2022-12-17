Beavers Make Timely Plays in Win Over Bear Creek

Tenino forward Austin Gonia is surrounded by Raymond defenders Nov. 30.

At Bear Creek

BEAVERS 63, GRIZZLIES 59

Tenino 18 19 11 15 — 63

Bear Creek 20 15 11 13 — 59

Tenino: Gonia 19, P. Snider 2, Schow 32, Burkhardt 10

Bear Creek: S. Bieber 15, Liu 6, Komola 14, Urban 14, M. Bieber 6, Hermansen 4

Making the right plays at the right time in a back-and-forth foray, the Tenino boys basketball team defeated Bear Creek on the road in Redmond, 63-59, Friday night in a non-leaguer.

Down by one with just a few moments left in the game, Austin Gonia hit a timely shot on a nice finish to give the Beavers a lead. Moments later, the Beavers mustered a stop, and iced the game away with free throws after Noah Schow charge on the next offensive possession for the Grizzlies.

The Beavers are still unbeaten on the young season.

Schow led the way again for the Beavs with 32 points and 12 rebounds. Gonia also notched a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards, and making his return to the court, Will Feltus didn’t score but dished out four assists and got the offense rolling from the guard spot.

Jack Burkhardt added 10 points, seven rebounds, and a block on the night.

Tenino takes on Rainier next on Tuesday on the road for more non-league action.