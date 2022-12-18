Sarah Michelle Gellar Explained Why Working On A "Toxic Male Set" For "So Long" Affected Her Ability To Be Friends With Women

Related
Gwyneth Paltrow Answered A Fan's Question On Whether Or Not She Remains Friends With Her Exes — Here's What She Said
Hey Siri, play "You've Got a Friend in Me" from the Toy Story soundtrack.
Father stopped talking to woman for months after she made a mistake, even as a child
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I made a mistake as a little child and even when I became an adult, my father would stop talking to me for months. No matter how much I begged him to talk to me, he acted like I didn't exist. It was so humiliating and made me feel like I wanted to vanish, disown my family, and never be seen again.
TODAY.com
Toddler triplets all colored the same picture ... and this is why siblings shouldn’t be compared
Genevieve “Genna” Knox vividly remembers taking her triplets to their first doctor’s appointment. "The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,’” Knox tells TODAY.com. “It was some of the best advice I received,” she says. Knox’s daughters, Kaylee, Cecilia and...
Husband Furious That His Partner Is Buying Things for a Baby Who Was Conceived During an Affair
A human's propensity for error is well-documented; famed psychiatrist Sigmund Freud even posited that we are incurably fallible. Given this, it's no surprise that parents are not perfect; they will make mistakes, some of which may have lasting effects on their children.
Single Mom Thinks Her Daughter Is A Witch After She Saw Her Braiding Her Hair Alone
*This is a work of nonfiction based on true events that I witnessed firsthand; it is used with permission. Sometimes children do things that appear strange to adults; they become involved in things that makes you to ask silly questions. Although not all children cause stress for their parents, but if you have a stubborn child, you will understand what I mean.
Husband has baby with affair partner, his wife helps raise that child while trying for one of her own
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. A few years ago my friend Kristen got engaged to a guy named Tom. I worked with the two of them at restaurant and watched their romance blossom from the beginning. They seemed like the perfect pair and were very happy together, but of course, no one really knows what goes on inside people’s relationships, do they?
Woman dumps boyfriend after he introduces her to his best friend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend and I had been dating for over a year, and our romance was starting to slide. We quarreled more and more often, and we didn't see eye-to-eye on things. I had grown tired of him and his Lothario-like ways, and I was feeling restless.
Twins Have Huge Size Difference at Birth and It Has Kept Up Well Into Toddlerhood
They are both growing at their own speed.
Upworthy
Father bursts into tears after young daughter adorably covers him with her coat as he slept
A very special bond exists between fathers and daughters. Loving dads are consistent supporters, and defenders, and offer their shoulders for you to cry on. And, yes, on occasion, that even entailed dressing up for your princess tea parties in a flower crown or acting as goalkeeper while you took another shot. Fathers encourage their children to think critically, set goals, be competitive, and solve issues pragmatically. They also give us the strength to believe in ourselves and support us while we pursue our goals. However, in a video now going viral on Reddit, these roles were briefly switched. And after viewing the footage, you could find yourself in tears.
After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie
At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce
A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
Dax Shepard Claps Back After Tabloid Refers To Him And Ben Affleck As ‘Hollywood’s Most Henpecked Husbands’
Dax Shepard is calling out a tabloid headline on behalf of himself and a couple other high profile celebrity husbands.
Stay-at-home girlfriend furious after partner refuses to let her go to job interview
Should a person be forced to be a stay-at-home parent even if they don't want to be?. There are many different ways that people who share a life together can contribute to their household. These valid contributions are through bringing income into the home, but also looking after the home, from doing the chores and cooking, to looking after young children.
Groom Asks Mother-In-Law to Leave His Wedding Reception
Your daughter’s wedding day should be the happiest day of your life. Your beloved daughter has found her prince charming and is about to embark on her happily ever after. What do you do when, whilst celebrating this momentous occasion, your new son-in-law asks you to leave the wedding reception?
Woman Wonders If She's Wrong For Refusing To Leave The Room When Her Husband Asked Her To
A Reddit user who felt her boundaries were violated after a recent occurrence with her spouse asked for the opinions of other users.
Man accidentally introduces the wrong woman as his fiancée at rehearsal dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. One of my friends, Thea, has very strong feelings about how and when one should enter into a new relationship after exiting an old one. She’s very vocal about her opinions and lets it be known that she doesn’t respect people who rebound on purpose and that there should be at least six months to a year between all serious relationships.
Woman Tells Youngest Brother That He Was Conceived to Be His Older Brother's "Replacement"
Many parents naturally want the best for their children; however, when it comes down to actions, favoritism can often be observed. Therefore, is it up to parents to create an equal playing field between their offspring? In other words, should children receive equal love and attention from their parents?
Ungrateful child throws gift away not knowing $100 was enclosed, parents ask giver to get him something else
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t like to think of times when I was completely enraged with a family member, but I can’t help thinking about my cousin Courtney and her son, Everett, without my blood pressure rising.
Siblings Enraged After Non-Bio Dad 'Disowns' Them and Leaves Them 'Hungry'
Does a stepparent have a job to look after their stepkids, even after they leave their spouse?. As if navigating relationships weren't complicated enough after divorce, it gets even trickier when there are children in the mix.
Upworthy
Mom goes on surprise solo vacation to make her husband know what exactly 'doing a good job' means
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 30, 2021. It has since been updated. A woman left feeling like a single parent despite being married and living with her husband is, sadly, a tale as old as time. Way too many women across the world are too familiar with this scenario and utterly frustrated because of it. "What’s most remarkable about the mom job, however, is, ironically, not the enormity of it," Nancy Colier, a psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher, wrote for Psychology Today. "What's most remarkable is the fact that (from my research) most moms feel unappreciated. Moms from all walks of life describe feeling unacknowledged and unseen for what they do and are for their families."
BuzzFeed
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0