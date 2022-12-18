ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Explained Why Working On A "Toxic Male Set" For "So Long" Affected Her Ability To Be Friends With Women

By Larry Fitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QAbbx_0jmD19CH00

When you think about Sarah Michelle Gellar , the first thing that comes to mind is probably Buffy the Vampire Slayer .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgBJ2_0jmD19CH00
James Sorensen / 20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

Sarah was on the show from 1997 to 2003 — easily the longest she's been on any TV show in her very, very long career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4auI5U_0jmD19CH00
20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

During a roundtable at The Wrap 's Power of Women Summit, Sarah talked about working "so long" on a "toxic male" set, and it sounded like she was talking about Buffy the Vampire Slayer .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Kh7k_0jmD19CH00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set," she said. "And so that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like, and that women were pitted against each other — that if women became friends, then we became too powerful, so you had to keep that down.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSYKo_0jmD19CH00
Richard Cartwright / 20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

Sarah also said that she's since had the "opportunity" to work on projects with "so many more women and men that support women," and that she's "realized how easy an experience it can be" as a result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0t4n_0jmD19CH00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

"Unfortunately we’re still in that place where all of those departments a lot of times need to be women for us to have a voice," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NVIF_0jmD19CH00
Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

If Sarah's comments are indeed about Buffy it's not particularly surprising. You might remember when former Buffy costar, Charisma Carpenter, accused the show's creator, Joss Whedon, of abusive behavior on the show's set, as well as on the set of Angel .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7feZ_0jmD19CH00
Earl Gibson Iii / Getty Images

After Charisma came forward, Sarah released a statement in support of her. "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon," she wrote .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UaK1_0jmD19CH00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of all of them for speaking out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6ruW_0jmD19CH00
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Read more about the allegations against Joss here .

Comments / 0

Related
Comfy, Safe Couch

Father stopped talking to woman for months after she made a mistake, even as a child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I made a mistake as a little child and even when I became an adult, my father would stop talking to me for months. No matter how much I begged him to talk to me, he acted like I didn't exist. It was so humiliating and made me feel like I wanted to vanish, disown my family, and never be seen again.
Mary Duncan

Husband has baby with affair partner, his wife helps raise that child while trying for one of her own

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. A few years ago my friend Kristen got engaged to a guy named Tom. I worked with the two of them at restaurant and watched their romance blossom from the beginning. They seemed like the perfect pair and were very happy together, but of course, no one really knows what goes on inside people’s relationships, do they?
Tracey Folly

Woman dumps boyfriend after he introduces her to his best friend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend and I had been dating for over a year, and our romance was starting to slide. We quarreled more and more often, and we didn't see eye-to-eye on things. I had grown tired of him and his Lothario-like ways, and I was feeling restless.
Upworthy

Father bursts into tears after young daughter adorably covers him with her coat as he slept

A very special bond exists between fathers and daughters. Loving dads are consistent supporters, and defenders, and offer their shoulders for you to cry on. And, yes, on occasion, that even entailed dressing up for your princess tea parties in a flower crown or acting as goalkeeper while you took another shot. Fathers encourage their children to think critically, set goals, be competitive, and solve issues pragmatically. They also give us the strength to believe in ourselves and support us while we pursue our goals. However, in a video now going viral on Reddit, these roles were briefly switched. And after viewing the footage, you could find yourself in tears.
Ingram Atkinson

After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie

At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
Ingram Atkinson

After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce

A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
Rejoice Denhere

Groom Asks Mother-In-Law to Leave His Wedding Reception

Your daughter’s wedding day should be the happiest day of your life. Your beloved daughter has found her prince charming and is about to embark on her happily ever after. What do you do when, whilst celebrating this momentous occasion, your new son-in-law asks you to leave the wedding reception?
Mary Duncan

Man accidentally introduces the wrong woman as his fiancée at rehearsal dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. One of my friends, Thea, has very strong feelings about how and when one should enter into a new relationship after exiting an old one. She’s very vocal about her opinions and lets it be known that she doesn’t respect people who rebound on purpose and that there should be at least six months to a year between all serious relationships.
Upworthy

Mom goes on surprise solo vacation to make her husband know what exactly 'doing a good job' means

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 30, 2021. It has since been updated. A woman left feeling like a single parent despite being married and living with her husband is, sadly, a tale as old as time. Way too many women across the world are too familiar with this scenario and utterly frustrated because of it. "What’s most remarkable about the mom job, however, is, ironically, not the enormity of it," Nancy Colier, a psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher, wrote for Psychology Today. "What's most remarkable is the fact that (from my research) most moms feel unappreciated. Moms from all walks of life describe feeling unacknowledged and unseen for what they do and are for their families."
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy