Slow progress on transparency, diversity in nonprofit asset management
Foundations have made slow progress toward greater transparency and diversity in their asset management, a study from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation finds. Based on a study of 35 foundations in the United States, the report, Knight Diversity of Asset Managers Research Series: Philanthropy (35 pages, PDF), found that, as a group, foundations showed greater transparency than in studies conducted in 2021 and 2020—but not by much. Diversity continues to be scarce, according to the study. While 15 of the foundations, representing more than $85 billion invested, would not disclose who manages their money, for those willing to disclose who manages their endowment funds, just over 18 percent of their endowments were invested with diverse-owned firms, up from just over 16 percent in 2020. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has the most money invested with diverse-owned firms, at $1.64 billion.
Technion receives $50 million for sustainable development programs
The Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel, has announced a $50 million pledge from philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners of the Wonderful Company, in support of a research center focused on sustainable economic development. The gift will establish the Stewart and Lynda Resnick Sustainability Center for Catalysis and...
Omidyar Network announces first Reporters in Residence cohort
The Omidyar Network has announced the inaugural cohort of its Reporters in Residence program, which supports freelance journalists researching and reporting critical new stories about big-picture economic issues. The three selected reporters are Bryce Covert, Kim Kelly, and Edward Ongweso, Jr. They will focus on issues tied to the organization’s...
New Earth Foundation invites applications for environmental, peace projects
The New Earth Foundation was founded in 1997 by John Bigelow Loveland with a mission of peace and delight to fund innovative humanitarian projects with the potential to enhance life on our planet, brighten the future, and advance peace. To that end, NEF invites applications for grants in support of...
Higher education inflation rose to 5.2 percent in FY2022, study finds
Costs at U.S. colleges and universities rose 5.2 percent in fiscal year (FY) 2022, up sharply from 2.7 percent in FY2021 and the highest rate since FY2001, an annual report from the Commonfund Institute finds. Calculated every year since 1983, the Commonfund Higher Education Price Index is based on eight...
Cal Wellness announces $16.9 million in grants and impact investments
The California Wellness Foundation has announced $9.9 million in fourth-quarter grants and $7 million in impact investments to advance racial and environmental justice and health equity in California. The foundation awarded 46 grants across its four Advancing Wellness portfolios, focusing on a wide range of issues including civic engagement in...
