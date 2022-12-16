TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This year’s 12 Days of Christmas Recipes have been just as fun and delicious as ever, with live digital specials to watch, videos to enjoy, and more. And for day six, we wanted to add a new feature, with some international holiday recipes shared by some of our friends who now live here in East Texas, who work with us or we have met through our stories at KLTV and KTRE.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO