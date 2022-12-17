Read full article on original website
Marilyn Bruns
Marilyn Catherine (Kremer) Bruns, 85, of Fort Recovery, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Briarwood Village in Coldwater, Ohio. She was born on June 13, 1937, in Maria Stein, Ohio, to the late Alphonse and Pauline (Budde) Kremer. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded...
Janet Imwalle
Janet A. (Niekamp) Imwalle, age 84, of Vandalia, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born January 27, 1938 in Mercer County, Ohio daughter of the late William Alfred and Martha (Deppen) Niekamp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
Steven Ross
Steven W. Ross age 73, of Celina, Ohio, passed away at Miami County Hospice, Troy, Ohio on December 16, 2022, with his wife of 41 years by his side. He was born June 3, 1949, in Van Wert, Ohio, to Joseph D. Ross and Eloise M. (Waltz) Ross. On June 20, 1981, Steve married Dayle (DeCamp) Kramer of Celina, Ohio.
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident
CENTER TOWNSHIP - A Celina woman has died after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Rice and Oregon roads early Monday morning, according to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Becky Fuson 43, Celina, was pronounced dead at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys, on...
Riders pull away from Cards
NEW BREMEN - The defensive strategy of New Bremen was clear from the start: take Austin Parks out of his game. And the Cardinals did exactly that, not allowing the St. Marys senior any good looks in the first half. [More]
Panthers have hot touch
CELINA - Parkway and Celina matched each other point-for-point for most of Tuesday's boys basketball game - save for roughly three minutes in the first quarter. The Panthers went on a 10-0 run in that stretch to take an 18-8 lead at the end of the quarter, and the 10-point margin held up the rest of the way as the Panthers won their third straight game 52-42 at the Fieldhouse, denying the Bulldogs a solid chance to snap their season-opening losing streak.
