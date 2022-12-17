Read full article on original website
Daily Standard
Panthers have hot touch
CELINA - Parkway and Celina matched each other point-for-point for most of Tuesday's boys basketball game - save for roughly three minutes in the first quarter. The Panthers went on a 10-0 run in that stretch to take an 18-8 lead at the end of the quarter, and the 10-point margin held up the rest of the way as the Panthers won their third straight game 52-42 at the Fieldhouse, denying the Bulldogs a solid chance to snap their season-opening losing streak.
Daily Standard
Riders pull away from Cards
NEW BREMEN - The defensive strategy of New Bremen was clear from the start: take Austin Parks out of his game. And the Cardinals did exactly that, not allowing the St. Marys senior any good looks in the first half. But Evan Angstmann was left open, and took advantage. Angstmann...
Daily Standard
Marilyn Bruns
Marilyn Catherine (Kremer) Bruns, 85, of Fort Recovery, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Briarwood Village in Coldwater, Ohio. She was born on June 13, 1937, in Maria Stein, Ohio, to the late Alphonse and Pauline (Budde) Kremer. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded...
Daily Standard
Steven Ross
Steven W. Ross age 73, of Celina, Ohio, passed away at Miami County Hospice, Troy, Ohio on December 16, 2022, with his wife of 41 years by his side. He was born June 3, 1949, in Van Wert, Ohio, to Joseph D. Ross and Eloise M. (Waltz) Ross. On June 20, 1981, Steve married Dayle (DeCamp) Kramer of Celina, Ohio.
Daily Standard
Eileen Heuker
Eileen E. Heuker, age 93 of Minster, Ohio, died at 6:55 AM on December 20, 2022 at Otterbein St. Marys. She was born on November 1, 1929 in Burkettsville, Ohio to the late Joseph & Mary (Backs) Hemmelgarn. Eileen married Henry Harold Heuker on May 3, 1952 in St. Bernard Church, Burkettsville and he survives in Otterbein St. Marys.
Daily Standard
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident
CENTER TOWNSHIP - A Celina woman has died after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Rice and Oregon roads early Monday morning, according to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Becky Fuson 43, Celina, was pronounced dead at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys, on...
Daily Standard
Recycle all that Christmas stuff
(Gift wrap, boxes, ribbons, bows, etc.) Holiday gift-giving means tons of packages, cardboard and paper. However, those materials can largely be recycled, according to industry experts. Once kids are done ripping apart wrapping paper to get to their gifts, Auglaize County Solid Waste district coordinator Scott Cisco said the paper...
