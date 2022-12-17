CELINA - Parkway and Celina matched each other point-for-point for most of Tuesday's boys basketball game - save for roughly three minutes in the first quarter. The Panthers went on a 10-0 run in that stretch to take an 18-8 lead at the end of the quarter, and the 10-point margin held up the rest of the way as the Panthers won their third straight game 52-42 at the Fieldhouse, denying the Bulldogs a solid chance to snap their season-opening losing streak.

CELINA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO