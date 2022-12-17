Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Standard
Panthers have hot touch
CELINA - Parkway and Celina matched each other point-for-point for most of Tuesday's boys basketball game - save for roughly three minutes in the first quarter. The Panthers went on a 10-0 run in that stretch to take an 18-8 lead at the end of the quarter, and the 10-point margin held up the rest of the way as the Panthers won their third straight game 52-42 at the Fieldhouse, denying the Bulldogs a solid chance to snap their season-opening losing streak.
Daily Standard
Riders pull away from Cards
NEW BREMEN - The defensive strategy of New Bremen was clear from the start: take Austin Parks out of his game. And the Cardinals did exactly that, not allowing the St. Marys senior any good looks in the first half. But Evan Angstmann was left open, and took advantage. Angstmann...
Daily Standard
Becky Fuson
Becky J. Fuson, age 43, of Celina, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys. She was born September 21, 1979 in St. Marys to Daniel and Jamet (Irish) Donovan. On November 3, 2001 she united in marriage to Jeremy Fuson and he survives at the residence in Celina.
Daily Standard
Marilyn Bruns
Marilyn Catherine (Kremer) Bruns, 85, of Fort Recovery, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Briarwood Village in Coldwater, Ohio. She was born on June 13, 1937, in Maria Stein, Ohio, to the late Alphonse and Pauline (Budde) Kremer. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded...
Daily Standard
Eileen Heuker
Eileen E. Heuker, age 93 of Minster, Ohio, died at 6:55 AM on December 20, 2022 at Otterbein St. Marys. She was born on November 1, 1929 in Burkettsville, Ohio to the late Joseph & Mary (Backs) Hemmelgarn. Eileen married Henry Harold Heuker on May 3, 1952 in St. Bernard Church, Burkettsville and he survives in Otterbein St. Marys.
Daily Standard
Janet Imwalle
Janet A. (Niekamp) Imwalle, age 84, of Vandalia, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born January 27, 1938 in Mercer County, Ohio daughter of the late William Alfred and Martha (Deppen) Niekamp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
Daily Standard
Steven Ross
Steven W. Ross age 73, of Celina, Ohio, passed away at Miami County Hospice, Troy, Ohio on December 16, 2022, with his wife of 41 years by his side. He was born June 3, 1949, in Van Wert, Ohio, to Joseph D. Ross and Eloise M. (Waltz) Ross. On June 20, 1981, Steve married Dayle (DeCamp) Kramer of Celina, Ohio.
Daily Standard
ODNR gets body cams
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has joined the ranks of other law enforcement agencies using body cameras to document incidents and provide transparency to the public. Across Ohio, 280 body cameras were issued to ODNR officers this month, including three from the Grand Lake Area. ODNR officers are certified...
Daily Standard
Recycle all that Christmas stuff
(Gift wrap, boxes, ribbons, bows, etc.) Holiday gift-giving means tons of packages, cardboard and paper. However, those materials can largely be recycled, according to industry experts. Once kids are done ripping apart wrapping paper to get to their gifts, Auglaize County Solid Waste district coordinator Scott Cisco said the paper...
Comments / 0