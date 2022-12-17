Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Report: Ships Must Accelerate Decarbonization Halving Fossil Fuel Use
The maritime industry must take immediate collective action on an unprecedented scale to bring the decarbonization of the industry on track with the trajectory set for decarbonization by the Paris Agreements says the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping in its annual situation analysis. The report urges swifter and unified action to address the challenges saying that shipping must cut the fossil fuel consumption of the global fleet in half by 2030 to reach the objectives for reducing carbon emissions.
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
Washington Examiner
John Kerry warns green energy transition needs to accelerate to combat climate change
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry warned Thursday that the transition to green energy is not happening fast enough on a global scale. The transition to green energy needs to accelerate by a "vast amount" in order to avoid the potential effects of climate change, Kerry claimed at a climate event in Washington, D.C.
Oil companies ‘could doom global efforts’ around climate change, House committee finds
Major oil and gas companies have little intention of taking concrete actions to transition away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy solutions despite their public efforts to be seen as working to address climate change, according to a report released Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. The...
PV Tech
California wildfires in 2020 dimmed solar panels production by 10-30%, says NCAR study
The intense wildfires that ravaged California in the US in 2020 were responsible for substantial solar energy forecast errors, according to a study led by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). The smoke darkened so much the skies in California that it slashed the state’s solar power...
electrek.co
Rivian (RIVN) will use wind energy to power up to 75% of its Illinois factory
Rivian (RIVN) signed a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) today to source 50 MW of clean electricity from Apex Clean Energy’s proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm. The EV marker will use the wind energy purchase and its other renewable energy initiatives to power up to 75% of its Normal, Illinois, manufacturing facility.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
Fact check: Fossil fuels are the largest contributor to climate change, not animal agriculture
A viral post claims that animal agriculture is the "biggest contributor" to climate change. But experts say fossil fuels are the largest contributor.
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
EPA Proposes Adding More Biofuel to Gasoline — Here’s What That Will Mean
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the EPA proposed adding biofuel to standard fuel. Even though a certain amount is already blended with retail fuel at oil refineries, this would increase the mandate from 20.82 billion gallons this year, to 21.87 billion gallons in 2024, and 22.68 billion in 2025. But what...
Industrial Plant Expert: Without Mining, There Can Be No Sustainability
Generating, distributing and using electricity requires a lot of natural resources. The math doesn't add up without increased mining, serious innovation and implementing the use of other fuels such as hydrogen.
CNET
Renewables Expected to Surpass Coal as Largest Source of Electricity by 2025
Renewable energy will surpass coal as the world's biggest source of electricity generation by 2025, according to the International Energy Agency's latest annual energy report Renewables 2022. Growth of the renewables sector is expected to almost double in the next five years, with renewable power capacity expanding to nearly 2,400...
Grist
‘King coal is dead’
It’s Thursday, December 8, and renewables may overtake coal as the world’s biggest source of electricity by 2025. The International Energy Agency just made its “largest ever upward revision” of its predictions for growth in the clean energy sector over the next five years. According to...
America needs the nuclear option to keep our homes warm – and to fight climate change
Nuclear power can create affordable, stable electricity in a way that radically reduces the emissions of gases associated with climate change.
TechCrunch
The climate founders’ guide to the Inflation Reduction Act
As the most important piece of climate legislation in United States history, the IRA represents a fundamental regulatory inflection that may help create a different future. The purpose of this post is to share our understanding of the regulatory ramifications of this monumental bill, especially as they relate to the problems some of the most capable founders in the world are looking to tackle.
forkast.news
U.S. considering bill to require crypto miners to report carbon emissions
U.S. cryptocurrency miners would be required to report greenhouse gas emissions under a new bill submitted to the Senate, reflecting criticism among some lawmakers that the large amount of electricity used to verify transactions on proof-of-work blockchains such as Bitcoin is adding to use of fossil fuels blamed for global warming.
Why Solar Energy is Better than Nuclear Energy
With the threat of global warming, the world continues to clamor for clean energy sources. Two of the most often cited options are solar and nuclear energy. Solar energy harnesses the radiant sun's energy to generate electricity via technologies like solar panels, while nuclear energy results from atomic fission or fusion. While widely different, these two energy sources have been pitted against each other for a while.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
RFA endorses stronger LCFS, complementary actions in California
In comments submitted today to the California Air Resources Board, the Renewable Fuels Association stressed its ongoing support for the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard and provided recommendations to strengthen and expand the landmark program beyond 2030. However, RFA underscored that without complementary regulatory actions—like expeditious approval of E15 and support for E85 and flex-fuel vehicles—more stringent future LCFS requirements may be very difficult to achieve.
U.S. gets tough on methane with new proposals on oil and gas
An Interior Department proposal on methane follows dire warnings of the threat from the harmful greenhouse gas by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.
