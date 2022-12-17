Read full article on original website
Detectives Investigate Gaithersburg Boost Mobile Burglary
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who committed a commercial burglary on Monday, December 5, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect. At approximately...
Concern for Missing Fifteen-Year-Old (LOCATED)
UPDATE: Avalon Godwin has been located safe and unharmed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Rockville. Avalon Godwin was last seen on Tuesday,...
Two Hundred Twenty-Seven Impaired Drivers Arrested During Holiday Task Force Initiative
Gaithersburg, MD – Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Holiday Alcohol Task Force have been devoting their full time and attention to detecting alcohol-related offenses this holiday season to save lives and reduce impaired driving violations in our roadways. This task force typically starts the...
Weekly Media Briefing with Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Other County Officials Set for Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 12:30 p.m.
Reporters interested in asking Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich questions will have the opportunity during this week’s virtual media briefing starting at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The County Executive will be joined by Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Program Manager Sean O’Donnell and Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard for COVID-19 and other public health updates.
Montgomery County Will Have Holiday Schedule Changes for County-operated COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinics
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Take-home rapid test kits and masks provided at libraries will not be available when libraries are closed Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1 and 2. Beginning on Dec. 30, County testing clinics will be walk-in only, unless otherwise stated, and no appointments will be needed.
