ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountymd.gov

Detectives Investigate Gaithersburg Boost Mobile Burglary

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who committed a commercial burglary on Monday, December 5, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect. At approximately...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Fifteen-Year-Old (LOCATED)

UPDATE: Avalon Godwin has been located safe and unharmed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Rockville. Avalon Godwin was last seen on Tuesday,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Weekly Media Briefing with Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Other County Officials Set for Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 12:30 p.m.

Reporters interested in asking Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich questions will have the opportunity during this week’s virtual media briefing starting at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The County Executive will be joined by Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Program Manager Sean O’Donnell and Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard for COVID-19 and other public health updates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy