Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Related
Businesses, offices & services delayed or closed due to snow
Some city offices, as well as businesses and services, are closed or delayed on Tuesday due to past and continuing snowfall. Bellevue - City offices are closing at noon. Bellingham - Many city facilities are closed Tuesday, including Arne Hanna Aquatic Center and all library locations. Some city services are available online only, such as utility billing and the permit center. Other services may be delayed. Find more information at this link.
Chronicle
Algiers Road Permanently Closed in Yelm
Algiers Road, which connects Creek Street to Northeast Plaza Drive Southeast, permanently closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Construction blocks were placed at both ends of Algiers Road, as well as other entrances to the street near CrossFit Yelm and 911 Driving School. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt said Algiers...
Pallet Shelter completes 100th deployment on Tulalip Indian Reservation
News Release Pallet Shelter Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), announced the 100th deployment of its temporary shelters to combat homelessness on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, 30 minutes north of Seattle and west of Marysville, Washington. The new village is comprised of 25 insulated shelters, ...
Tacoma Daily Index
Controversies in and around Tacoma
In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow
Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled due to snow in Seattle and the Puget Sound region. On Monday, there were 480 delays and 33 cancellations, and so far on Tuesday, there have been...
Airlines respond to SeaTac flight cancellations and delays
SEATTLE — SeaTac Airport is expecting to see 940,000 travelers pass through their doors this holiday season. This week's weather has already caused hundreds of cancellations. “We want to make sure we’re providing guests with as much advanced notice as possible and so if we cancel closer in then...
Crews in Pierce, King Counties prepare roads and cold weather shelters ahead of storm
SEATTLE — Agencies in King and Pierce Counties are preparing for another round of snow Monday night. Keith Jones, owner of AgriShop Ace Hardware, says he has everything residents would need to get ready. Jones has been running this hardware store in Tacoma for the past 12 years, and...
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
shorelineareanews.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
OLYMPIA – A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets...
Save your spot in the TSA security line at SEA Airport
The service is available from 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Photo provided by Port of Seattle
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
Washingtonians, do you know the dos and don'ts of holiday recycling?
SEATTLE — People may already be exchanging gifts ahead of Christmas, which means wrapping paper, gift bags, bows, and packing materials are building up at homes. Paper is one of the most recycled materials in the U.S., according to the American Forest and Paper Association (AF&PA). In fact, last year, 68 percent of all paper consumed in the U.S. was recycled, including 91 percent of all cardboard boxes.
KOMO News
Town Hall: The state of the homelessness crisis in King County
SEATTLE — KOMO News convened a town hall meeting to discuss the state of homelessness in King County. People experiencing homelessness has become a crisis and there are efforts being made to help those living unhoused get the resources they need. The participants in the town hall are:. Jon...
Tacoma city leaders will make over $300k annually come 2023
Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli will make more than $309,000 in 2023, according to a report by the Tacoma News Tribune. This will be Pauli’s second raise in less than a year at an increase of 7.5%. Pauli is the first woman to serve as city manager in Tacoma. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average raise in America is 5.1%.
Stocking up before the storm: How Washingtonians are preparing for potential snow
SHORELINE, Wash. — Stocking kitchen pantries, car trunks and that space under the Christmas tree were top priorities for many Washingtonians Monday night as people prepared for a snowy night ahead. In Shoreline, a Costco parking lot stayed full into the early evening as snow fell, leaving about two...
Believe it or not, now comes the hard part when it comes to weather
With frigid temperatures and iced-over roads that aren’t going to melt, the weather is downright dangerous from now until Friday afternoon. “We got the ‘flash-freeze’ that we predicted, and now is the time we have to deal with it,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “The roads were already wet when the cold front came through and froze everything solid.”
Car gets stuck under semitruck on I-405 near Bellevue
The three left lanes of northbound Interstate 405 near Coal Creek Parkway were closed Wednesday morning after a car got stuck under a semitruck, Washington State Patrol announced. WSDOT first tweeted about the incident at 10:45 a.m. The crash was cleared by noon, though the traffic backup extended for as...
KIMA TV
More than 230 flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac airport Tuesday
SEATAC, Wash. — A blast of arctic air that brought lowland snow and freezing temperatures to western Washington is causing flights to be delayed or canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Around 480 domestic flights in and out of SEA were delayed Monday, with 33 cancelations, according to FlightAware,...
Comments / 0