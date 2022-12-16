ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Bridgett Strawbridge
2d ago

Happy Belated Birthday Sir... Thank You For Your Service!!! Be Bless And I Hoped You Enjoyed Yourself With Family And Friend's!!! ☝🏽❤️🎉🎊🎈🏅🎁🎖️🎈🎊🎉

KMOV

St. Louis staple deli gets a new lease on life

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli will remain open thanks to a new owner with local ties. AJ Moll said Hanukkah is a minor Jewish holiday, but it’s a major deal. As this local store continues to serve for at least another six decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
midwestliving.com

The Lewis and Clark Trail Near St. Louis Allows You to Get Away from It All Without Going Very Far

Ten minutes into a hike on the Lewis and Clark trail along the Missouri River in suburban St. Louis, I notice something is missing: noise. All I hear is the crunch of leaves under my feet and the occasional bird. After a minute or two, a plane breaks the silence. That pattern repeats itself for the duration of my hike. The intermittent silence reminds me why I love this trail: it offers a rugged and beautiful hike, particularly so for being in the middle of a major metropolitan area. It is 33.6 miles from the St. Louis Arch, smack in an ever-growing county of 414,000, less than a mile from a suburban high school and somehow, after getting far enough down the trail, I feel disconnected from all of that.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man allegedly uses fake check to buy SUV in Arnold

Arnold Police are seeking charges against a 22-year-old St. Louis man for allegedly using a fraudulent cashier’s check to purchase an SUV from a 54-year-old Arnold man. The fake check was for $48,000, police reported. The victim told police he had arranged to sell a 2022 BMW X3 through...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

City wins lawsuit against woman who claimed SLMPD violated her right during Stockley protests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City won a lawsuit Friday against a woman who claimed her rights were violated during protests over the verdict in the Jason Stockley trial. Laura Jones filed a lawsuit against St. Louis City claiming she was pepper sprayed and violently slammed to the ground by St. Louis Metropolitan (SLMPD) officers during a protest on September 15, 2017. The lawsuit contends that Jones was pepper sprayed after making eye contact with an officer. She then was rammed by a police shield and thrown to the ground, she contends. The lawsuit claimed Jones had an asthma attack after being pepper sprayed, an officer did not give Jones her inhaler and unsuccessfully tried to administer it himself.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman killed in Florissant crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
FLORISSANT, MO
websterjournal.com

Brickline Greenway to connect several St. Louis Parks

In five to 10 years, St. Louis city’s infrastructure will be completely transformed and changed. Forest Park, Tower Grove Park, Fairground Park and Gateway Arch National Park will become connected with up to 20 miles of welcoming pathways and greenways. A greenway is an outdoor space that typically includes...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

