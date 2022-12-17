Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles lead NFL with 8 selections to new Pro Bowl Games
The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record at 13-1. Now they lead the NFL in invitations to the Pro Bowl Games as well.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Google lands the NFL's Sunday Ticket package for YouTube TV
Tech giant nabs the rights to the out-of-market Sunday games that had been offered to DirecTV customers since 1994.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman, who won a Super Bowl alongside quarterback Peyton Manning in 2016, died after battling cancer, his family announced Thursday. He was 31.
NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ headed to YouTube next season
Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package.
SI:AM | College Football’s Most Chaotic Month
And, Tom Verducci has the inside story on Correa’s flip.
Analysis of Commanders charity raises questions from watchdog groups
The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, which receives most of its donations from fans and the public, is operating in a manner that calls into question whether it is upholding its charitable mission responsibly, according to watchdog groups.
Why the Revolution traded up to select Joshua Bolma in the MLS SuperDraft
"This is just surreal that they did that," Bolma said of the Revolution's trade. The Celtics lost to the Pacers 117-112 on Wednesday. Boston fell behind by 30 points, but almost rallied all the way back thanks partly to Jayson Tatum’s 41 points. Tonight, the Bruins host the Jets...
