yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd County Central 74 Trigg County 47
Todd County Central claimed the championship of the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic Tuesday with a 74-47 win over the host Trigg County Wildcats. Here is a YSE gallery of the game. Todd County Central 74 Trigg County 47.
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Get Back Into Win Column, Down Thomas Nelson by 14
Trigg County snapped a three-game losing streak but the final product didn’t leave coach Mason Burgett feeling warm and fuzzy. The Wildcats defeated Thomas Nelson 71-57 in the semifinals of the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic Monday at Wildcat Gym. It was a sluggish early effort against the winless Generals, but Trigg found its footing in the third quarter to turn a 12-point halftime lead into a 27-point advantage.
yoursportsedge.com
North Oldham Blitzes Lyons in KOB 3rd Place Game
Playing their fourth game in just 72 hours, you have to wonder if the Lyon County Lyons, after playing the very last first-round game of the 2022 King of the Bluegrass Saturday night, were a little leg weary as they took to the court Tuesday evening against the North Oldham Mustangs in the 3rd place game of the annual holiday tournament.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Beats Fort Campbell 56-55 on Last-Second Putback
One night after bowing in the final seconds, the Caldwell County Tigers picked up a win on a last-second shot Tuesday night at the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. Luke Maddox gathered in a missed free throw and stuck the ball back in the basket just ahead of the final horn as the Tigers defeated Fort Campbell 56-55.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rockets at Top of 2nd Region RPI Rankings
The first girls’ basketball RPI rankings of the season have been released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. In the 2nd Region, it was close at the top, but the defending 5th District champion Crittenden County stands at the top of the initial rankings of the season. Crittenden...
yoursportsedge.com
Eaves Flirts With 40 as Maroons Hold Off Hoptown
Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Marcus Eaves was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, including 14 makes in the fourth quarter, to help the Maroons hold off Hopkinsville 63-58 on Tuesday at the First United Bank Holiday Classic. The Maroons earned their sixth win in a row to improve to 9-1 ahead...
whvoradio.com
Woman Severely Injured In Lafayette Road Wreck
A woman was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn, and ejecting her. The driver was flown from the scene to a Nashville hospital with what were termed severe injuries.
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County
A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Transported Following Sunday Night North Main Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm an SUV driven by 70-year-old Glenda Russell was northbound when a mechanical issue caused her vehicle to slow down. Russell’s vehicle was then struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Bradley Hansell, of Hopkinsville, from behind.
WBKO
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Todd County
An Oak Grove man was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Elkton Trenton Road in Todd County. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 34-year-old Justin Horstead for a moving violation and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, suspected cocaine, LSD and legend drugs along with a stolen handgun were located.
WKRN
THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
WSMV
One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
14news.com
Police: Passenger runs during traffic stop in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville police chased a man following a traffic stop on Friday. According to a release, police attempted to pull over a vehicle when they noticed the car’s registration was expired. Inside the car was passenger Chad Adams. Officers say as the car stopped, Adams got...
wevv.com
Former Hopkins County resident loses over $2,000 after falling victim to sheriff scam
Kaylee Tow is a recent college graduate. She moved to Alabama for school and that's where she's been residing for the past few years. Tow recently fell victim to a phone scam that traced back to her home town of Madisonville, Kentucky. "I got a call on my phone that...
whopam.com
Another grenade found near Cadiz bridge
For the second time this month, a person magnet fishing pulled a grenade from Little River in Cadiz. It was in the water near the bridge on South Road between US 68 and Main Street, according to Cadiz police, who say Fort Campbell EOD was called again to remove the device from the scene.
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
wpsdlocal6.com
Four charged with trying to use counterfeit money in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Four men from Florida were arrested in Murray, Kentucky, after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a local business. The Murray Police Department says officers began investigating around 12:20 p.m. Thursday after a local business reported the alleged attempt to pay with fake bills. Police say the caller gave them a description of the people and the vehicle they were traveling in.
