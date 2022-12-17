Rihanna has finally revealed her and A$AP Rocky’s sweet baby boy. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, gave fans a first look at her 7-month-old son in her very first TikTok video on Saturday. She captioned the 45-second clip, “hacked.” In the video, the baby boy smiles at Rihanna as she records him sitting in his car seat. “You tryna get mommy phone?” the “Diamonds” singer asks the infant, whose name has not yet been shared publicly. He then grabs the phone and adorably attempts to put it in his mouth as Rihanna says, “Oh, wow. Oh, wow.” Fans gushed over Rihanna’s son in the...

5 DAYS AGO