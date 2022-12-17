ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, TX

Railroad Commission responds to 5.4 earthquake

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
AUSTIN The Railroad Commission activated personnel Friday evening in response to a 5.4 magnitude earthquake about a dozen miles north of Midland in Martin County and issued a statement saying it will take any necessary actions to protect public safety and the environment.

On Saturday, RRC inspectors were examining disposal activity at injection well sites near the earthquake, which took place within the Gardendale Seismic Response Area (SRA).

In December 2021, the RRC ordered the indefinite suspension of all produced water disposal in deep injection wells in the SRA. Staff will review permit requirements for other injection wells in the area as it prepares for a response to reduce the frequency and intensity of earthquakes.

Agency personnel are continuing to closely monitor seismic data from the United States Geological Survey, the TexNET Seismic Monitoring Program and private operator monitoring stations.

RRC staff will continue its work to keep residents and the environment safe, the release detailed.

On Saturday, Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA), vowed cooperation in a statement.

“Industry operators continue to cooperate with the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) in response to the recent activity in the Gardendale Seismic Response Area (SRA). The RRC inspection of injection well sites in the area is appropriate and should inform, along with industry data, the best next steps forward and direct actions beyond currently adopted protocols. Reducing injection volumes, targeted shut-in of injection wells, expanding the size of the SRA, and comprehensive data collection and analysis are all available tools. Scientific data confirms that some continued seismicity activity often occurs after an event like the one that occurred Friday evening.

“In addition, the industry and academia continue to explore alternatives to wastewater injection through market based water reuse and recycling as well as innovative pilot programs and collaboration with the Produced Water Consortium led by Texas Tech University, which was established by the 87th Texas Legislature.”

The USGS website on Saturday detailed another earthquake on Friday that was a 2.7 as well as a 3.3 quake that occurred shortly after the 5.4 on Friday. Residents in Odessa reported feeling the 5.4 quake for a few minutes and reports from as far away as Crane and Seminole indicated that some residents there also felt the 5.4.

Various reports first listed the quake at a 5.3 but it was listed at 5.4 at noon Saturday on the website. The large quake was at 5:35 p.m. and the National Weather Service in Midland said it is the fourth strongest earthquake ever registered in Texas. No injuries were reported.

