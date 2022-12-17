Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Contact to get reimbursement for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington, DC
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Visit Washington D.C. to address Congress, meet BidenReynold AquinoWashington, DC
NASA's Artemis Crew III Visits Local DC Elementary SchoolMatthew KoehlerWashington, DC
Related
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the Playoffs
Despite all of the distractions off of the field this season, the Washington Commanders have found a way to remain competitive in a crowded NFC East. In fact, the chances Commanders make the playoffs are relatively high, as they currently hold the final spot in the NFC Wild Card Standings. Let's discuss the Washington Commanders' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
247Sports
How Mike Locksley, Maryland pulled off big flips, DMV stars and an impressive recruiting class on Signing Day
Maryland football ushered in its future, signing its Class of 2023 commitments Wednesday as part of the Early Signing Period. The Terps entered the signing period with 23 commitments, and 22 of those players signed before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Locksley and his staff also worked in surprise flips just after, adding former N.C. State three-star commit Tamarcus Cooley to the class in the morning and Ole Miss four-star commit Neeo Avery in the afternoon to the class.
New 'Next Train' display boards show how full Metro trains are
WASHINGTON — Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is rolling out new display boards at Metro stations across the D.C. region. The new Next Train signs include a figure to show riders how full a train is at the next stop. "Shown next to the car length, this info...
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball vs. St. Peter’s preview
Maryland men’s basketball and head coach Kevin Willard got off to a blazing 8-0 start, capturing the hearts of its fanbase, regaining national attention and climbing up to No. 13 in the AP poll following a thrilling home win over Big Ten contender Illinois. In the three games following,...
fox5dc.com
Boyfriend of woman killed by car in Northeast asks witnesses to come forward
WASHINGTON - A Northeast D.C. woman died in a traffic incident Saturday night, and now her family is desperately asking for any witnesses to come forward. According to D.C. police, 25-year-old Sheda’sa Thompson was fatally struck by an SUV driver after she reportedly hopped onto the SUV as it was pulling away, and fell off.
Two Shot One Dead in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot to death on Saturday in Northwest, D.C. A woman was also shot. This incident happened on the 2400 Block of 18th Street. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police received a report of gunshot sounds. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Avon Perkins of Maryland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced at the scene. An adult woman was also found, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital. Her identity is unknown at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about The post Two Shot One Dead in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police responding to a call of a person struck by a car found an 18-year-old male shot multiple times on Saturday night in Northwest, D.C. He did not survive. Shortly after 10:00 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department received a call of a person hit by a vehicle. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of Euclid Avenue they found 18-year-old Derron McQueen of Maryland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McQueen was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post Teen Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
34-year-old man shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A Tuesday night shooting in Northeast D.C. has left a man dead and the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers. Officers responded to Anacostia Avenue Northeast, nearby Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, just a short distance away from the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 9:40 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Voice of America
Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium
In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
Boy, man shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Makes Huge Donation To Bowie State University
KD’s donation will help BSU enhance its facilities. Kevin Durant has always repped for his home state of Maryland. Whenever he has the opportunity, Durant will make charitable contributions to organizations in the area. Additionally, he has expressed support for the schools in the state, especially at the HBCU level.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Industrial accident leads to man's death in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A man has lost his life following an "industrial accident" on Tuesday. Police said he was washing windows on a building when he fell to his death. The accident happened sometime before 10 a.m. when DC police were called to the scene at the1400 block of Newton Street, Northwest. The man, who has been pronounced dead, appeared to have suffered injuries from a fall and was initially found unconscious, not breathing. It is unclear at this point whether he was pronounced dead at the scene or at the hospital.
georgetowner.com
D.C.’s ‘Night Mayor’ to Head Restaurant Association
Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), the trade association representing restaurants and the foodservice industry in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, will have a new president & CEO — Shawn Townsend — effective mid-January. Established in 1920, RAMW advocates for and promotes the vitality of the capital region’s hospitality...
Police: 2 detained, no shots fired Sunday at Tysons Corner mall
TYSONS, Va. — Fairfax County Police have confirmed that no shots were fired Sunday at Tysons Corner Center -- although a number of officers were on the scene for a "separate investigation." Police have since confirmed that Tysons Urban Team officers found three suspects involved in an Arlington robbery,...
Car wanted after 18-year-old from Maryland shot, run down in DC
Police have identified a man who was shot and struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest, Saturday, December, 17.
'No areas are good anymore' | Brother of man killed at gas station talks carjacking epidemic
LARGO, Md. — Prince George’s County police have put up a $25,000 reward as the epidemic of carjackings turned deadly Monday evening. A 54-year-old man, Lee Alexander Thomas, was shot and killed at his neighborhood gas station in Largo, according to his brother. Ernest Thomas said carjackers made off with his brother's white Lexus sedan. Metro confirmed to WUSA9 that Lee Thomas was a Metro bus driver who was off-duty, in his own car at the time of the incident.
DC Council passes bills on policing, cannabis, road safety
WASHINGTON — The DC Council voted on numerous big proposals during its last legislative meeting of the year. The council gave its final approval to an idea that will ultimately make all Metrobuses in D.C. free for anyone to use as early as next July. The year after that, D.C. residents will also get an $100 monthly balance to use on their registered SmartTrip cards.
Bay Net
Slim Chickens Officially Opens In Southern Maryland
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The fresh smell of fried chicken coming out of brand-new fryers is in the air as Slim Chickens has officially made its way to Southern Maryland. The new location at 22622 MacArthur Blvd in California, MD opened on Thursday, December 15, 2022 located in the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center.
One Killed In Shooting Near Community College In Maryland
The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say.Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.Once on the scene, police located an…
Comments / 0