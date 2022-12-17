Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Riddle Says He's 'Working On Himself' And 'Couldn't Be Happier Or Healthier'
Matt Riddle breaks his silence. On the December 4 episode of WWE Raw, Riddle was written off television courtesy of Solo Sikoa. Riddle was stretchered out of the arena and it was was announced that he would be out of action for six weeks. It was later reported by Cassidy...
Evil Uno Provides More Details On AEW Fight Forever, Compares It To Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky
Evil Uno talks in depth about AEW Fight Forever. Since the inception of the company in 2019, the fans of All Elite Wrestling have been clamoring for the promotion to make a video game that can help disrupt WWE's monopoly over the wrestling game industry. In November 2020, the game's development was officially revealed to the public. Although the game has still yet to be released as of publish time, the company is beginning to ramp up promotion for the release of the game, which is seemingly set to come sooner rather than later.
Sol Ruca Discusses Viral Finisher, Wants To Set A New Bar In The Women's Division
Sol Ruca went viral on the December 9 episode of NXT Level Up when she hit a forward flipping cutter out of the corner on Valentina Feroz. She has dubbed the move the Sol Snatcher. The move caught the attention of Triple H, who said the future is SO bright.
AEW Winter is Coming Review, John Cena Returns, & More (Tag Talk #25)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) dive into a ton of tag team news including a review of AEW Winter is Coming, FTR v. the Briscoes III, and the return of John Cena to WWE.
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios With AEW For AEW Dark Tapings
On December 17, Jeff Jarrett returned to Universal Studios for AEW to compete at the AEW Dark tapings. Jarrett spent years at Universal Studios with TNA/IMPACT as the company taped television and events at the Soundstage from 2004 to March 2013. Universal Studios was dubbed The IMPACT Zone since IMPACT made its home there.
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced
WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Mandy Rose's Agent Malki Kawa Says She's Made $500,000 From FanTime Since WWE Release
Mandy Rose is doing well since her WWE release. Rose's agent Malki Kawa told TMZ Sports that Rose has earned $500,000 from her FanTime page since she was released by WWE on December 14. Kawa predicts Rose will be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas. Rose was reportedly released due to...
Anthony Davis Injured, SGA Game Winner, Cher's Dating DMs | FMC
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and SP3 (@TruHeelSP3) discuss the latest Anthony Davis injury, SGA hitting another game-winner, and more in the NBA. Plus, we review the latest episode of The Challenge and Cher Delaware (@cherdelaware) joins us to check in on her dating profile.
New Day in Action | WWE NXT Sour Graps 12/20/2022 | Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. -Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes. -New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen. -Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez. Use...
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Says He Tackled A Home Intruder, Detained Him With A Gun
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan stopped an intruder. Duggan told Wrestling Inc that an intruder broke into his home on December 8, entering through the front door. Duggan said he took the man down and held him at gunpoint with a .44 caliber pistol. Duggan said he heard people yelling and thought...
WWE Releasing Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD In The UK, Gresham To Debut In Wrestling REVOLVER | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, December 20, 2022. - WWE is set to release a Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD in the United Kingdom in 2023:. - Jonathan Gresham is set to debut in Wrestling REVOLVER in 2023:. - Anthony Bowens is, sadly, no longer a fan...
Athena Says There Was Interest From IMPACT Wrestling After WWE Release, Always Wanted To Be In AEW
On November 4, 2021, Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) was released by WWE after a six-year run with the company that saw her win the NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a run on the Independent scene, Athena joined AEW at AEW Double or Nothing to confront...
Jeff Jarrett Says There Was 'A Lot Of Head Nodding' Backstage After 12/14 AEW Dynamite Segment
Jeff Jarrett reflects on taking out The Acclaimed. At AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh attacked The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn during Caster's rap. In the ring, Jarrett blasted Caster with a guitar and then cut a...
Women's World Featherweight Championship Bout Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
A new title bout has been added to MLW's upcoming TV tapings. As first revealed by the company in a press release, MLW Women's World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie is set to defend her title against Zoey Skye at the upcoming Blood & Thunder event in January 2023. This will be Valkyrie's fifth defense of the belt, which she originally won back in May 2022.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey: I Wrestled For Five Years Until I Got Paid For The First Time
'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks the early years of his career. Over the duration of 2022, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey has become one of the biggest names in the entire landscape of pro wrestling. Along with being a mainstay in IMPACT Wrestling, Bailey has honed his craft in independent promotions like GCW, Wrestling REVOLVER, PWG, etc.
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dynamite And Rampage Will Have A Different Look In 2023
AEW president Tony Khan confirms AEW will be making changes to its presentation in the new year. In recent weeks, there has been speculation that AEW will introduce new sets and a new look for its flagship show, AEW Dynamite. The January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite will mark a full year for the show on TBS after its initial run on TNT.
Ric Flair: I Recently Spoke With Kevin Dunn, He's Not Going Anywhere
Ric Flair doesn't believe Kevin Dunn is going anywhere. On December 12, PWInsider reported that AEW had hired Mike Mansury, who was previously the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. Mansury was thought to be next in line for Kevin Dunn's job whenever Dunn stepped down or his...
Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett, Jade Cargill, More Set For Action On 12/20 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (12/20) Angelico & Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther) vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz, & Richard Adonis. TBS Championship Eliminator Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Dream Girl Ellie. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott. Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven. Kip Sabian...
Wendy's Posts 'All Elite' Graphic After Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks Drink Some Of Their Soda
Wendy's is All Elite, at least according to the fast food chain's Twitter page. On the newest episode of Being The Elite, AEW EVPs Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson get some Wendy's after their loss to Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite. Matt said that he got a Dave's Double without cheese. Nick and Brandon Cutler also had some burgers, and Omega walked up with a soda in his hand as well. He took a sip, and The Elite clinked their plastic Wendy's cups. Omega then joked that he has a broken spirit after Matt joked that he might have a broken ankle following their match on Dynamite.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0