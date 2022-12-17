ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fightful

Evil Uno Provides More Details On AEW Fight Forever, Compares It To Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky

Evil Uno talks in depth about AEW Fight Forever. Since the inception of the company in 2019, the fans of All Elite Wrestling have been clamoring for the promotion to make a video game that can help disrupt WWE's monopoly over the wrestling game industry. In November 2020, the game's development was officially revealed to the public. Although the game has still yet to be released as of publish time, the company is beginning to ramp up promotion for the release of the game, which is seemingly set to come sooner rather than later.
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced

WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
New Day in Action | WWE NXT Sour Graps 12/20/2022 | Full Show Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. -Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes. -New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen. -Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez. Use...
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dynamite And Rampage Will Have A Different Look In 2023

AEW president Tony Khan confirms AEW will be making changes to its presentation in the new year. In recent weeks, there has been speculation that AEW will introduce new sets and a new look for its flagship show, AEW Dynamite. The January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite will mark a full year for the show on TBS after its initial run on TNT.
Ric Flair: I Recently Spoke With Kevin Dunn, He's Not Going Anywhere

Ric Flair doesn't believe Kevin Dunn is going anywhere. On December 12, PWInsider reported that AEW had hired Mike Mansury, who was previously the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. Mansury was thought to be next in line for Kevin Dunn's job whenever Dunn stepped down or his...
Wendy's Posts 'All Elite' Graphic After Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks Drink Some Of Their Soda

Wendy's is All Elite, at least according to the fast food chain's Twitter page. On the newest episode of Being The Elite, AEW EVPs Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson get some Wendy's after their loss to Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite. Matt said that he got a Dave's Double without cheese. Nick and Brandon Cutler also had some burgers, and Omega walked up with a soda in his hand as well. He took a sip, and The Elite clinked their plastic Wendy's cups. Omega then joked that he has a broken spirit after Matt joked that he might have a broken ankle following their match on Dynamite.
