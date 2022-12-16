Read full article on original website
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
One Sister Missing And Another Murdered. What Happened To Janis And Michelle?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magicWestloadedJamestown, OH
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
dayton.com
The Donut Dude is a sweet stop on the Butler County ‘trail’
‘Most weeks we introduce a new donut to our customers,’ owner days. The Donut Trail is a fixture in Butler County, and one of the many stops is The Donut Dude in West Chester Twp. The Donut Dude has a variety of flavors of donuts and other pastries, but...
dayton.com
Countdown to 2023: New Year’s Eve events across the Dayton region
Ring in the new year at a variety of bashes celebrating with food, music and more. There’s still time to make fun plans for New Year’s Eve in the Miami Valley. Here are some of the best options to consider as you prepare for the big night. Rock...
dayton.com
SHOP LOCAL: Where to find last minute gifts in Dayton this holiday season
We are officially less than a week away from Christmas and if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping just yet, we have ideas. Here’s a list of over 20 locally-owned businesses in downtown Dayton where you can find gifts and more:. Location: 600 E. Second Street in Dayton.
What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
WFMJ.com
Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton
Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both 5 months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
13abc.com
Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday in Washington Township has been identified, according to the Washington Township Police Department. Police say the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Keichell Cardell of Toledo. According to WTPD, on Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were...
dayton.com
The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru
The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magic
Winter in Jamestown, Greene County, Ohio can be a magical time of year. The town is nestled in the rolling hills of southern Ohio, and the cold winter weather brings a certain charm and beauty to the landscape.
wyso.org
Despite permit denial, Vesper Energy isn't giving up on plans to build a solar farm in Greene County
An application was denied by the Ohio Power Siting Board for a permit to construct a utility scale solar project in Greene County last week. Now, the company that filed the permit, Vesper Energy , said in a statement to WYSO on Friday, December 16 that it will challenge that ruling to the Ohio Supreme Court.
wyso.org
Ten years after reopening, Evans Bakery closes down
On Friday, the mother and daughter behind Evans Bakery moved busily in the kitchen, working on final orders before they close down. Customers walked in to pick up their orders and others tried to put in last minute requests in time for Christmas. Sarah Fowler was one of them. She...
Health officials: Doug Evans violated court order on Broadwell site cleanup
Less than three months after Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans signed a $550,000 state settlement over environmental violations, health officials say he has violated the court order.
dayton.com
Third Eye Brewing project plans under city council consideration
New brewpub and taproom set to open in 2023 previously given tax incentive. Third Eye Brewing is now seeking a Preliminary and Final Planned Development for its brewery on Erie Boulevard in Hamilton. City Council will consider the project’s plans at its Jan. 11 and 25 meetings, and the public...
dayton.com
Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’
Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Daily Advocate
Children injured in crash on U.S. Route 127
GREENVILLE – On Dec. 17, at approximately 8:39 p.m., Darke County deputies, along with Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Miami Valley MICU, and Greenville Police Department, were dispatched to U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a semi tractor-trailer and a car.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: West Carrollton Food Pantry needs staples
There’s something easy all of us can do at holiday time to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Scour your pantry, fill a bag with food staples, then drop them off at a local food pantry. As an alternative, just purchase some additional canned goods or personal items the next time you go to the grocery store and take them to a local pantry. It’s an easy way to capture the spirit of the season and to teach children and grandchildren the importance of giving to others.
‘I think that’s very sad and unfortunate;’ 3 different deadly crashes on Sunday
DAYTON — It was an active Sunday on Miami Valley Roads as officers and medics responded to at least three fatal accidents in the area. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says as we head into the Christmas holiday season, some families here in the Miami Valley got news no one wants to get.
Fire burns multi-unit Dayton home overnight
DAYTON — Dayton Fire responded to a residential fire Sunday overnight. Firefighters were called to the intersection of North Euclid Avenue and Superior Avenue at around 12:15 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Crews reached the scene and began conducting a preliminary search of the...
Fairborn schools to host ‘Run with Lily’ in honor of student killed in crash
FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools is hosting an event to honor a high school student who died in a crash Friday. The district will hold “Run with Lily” on Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. at Community Park. The event will be a 1.25-mile run starting at the...
Times Gazette
OSP: Hillsboro woman at fault in fatal crash
A Hillsboro woman was at fault in a fatal accident that claimed the life of an Aberdeen woman Sunday in Brown County, according to the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford Edge, operated by Alana J. Faulconer, 35, of Hillsboro,...
