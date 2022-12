KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball is showing no signs of a setback after a record 10 Vols were taken in the 2022 MLB Draft. Ahead of their 2023 college baseball season, the preseason honors are starting to roll in, and Tennessee had five players named to Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-America teams on Monday.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO