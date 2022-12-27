ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

By Nicole Valinote
A man from New York City won a "CASH4LIFE" lottery prize.

Ivan Figueroa, of the Bronx, claimed his "$1,000 A Week For Life" second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Oct. 7, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.

NY Lottery said the second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million, and Figueroa received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 11 12 37 40 48 Cash Ball 02, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at Oscar Deli Grocery, which is located at 750 East 149th St. in the Bronx, NY Lottery reported.

Andrew Morales
11d ago

hope he takes the money invest some of it into rental properties to make regular monthly income of $60k to $75k a month and the rest he puts it in a high yields savings account to earn money like $100k a year and just moves to a hot warm place

The DownVoter
11d ago

I'm happy for him but feel bad for him at the same time. People will already know he got money now every week so they will target him now. I hope he relocates somewhere else

