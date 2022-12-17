Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigate deadly shooting near CFG Arena in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed Wednesday on South Howard street in downtown Baltimore, police said.Around 2:49 p.m., police responded to the Unit block of South Howard Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.Police are asking anyone with information to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit an anonymous text tip by vising the Metro Crime Stoppers website.
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
Wbaltv.com
Deputies search for suspect after Edgewood woman fatally shot in her driveway
EDGEWOOD, Md. — Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect after a woman was shot in her own driveway Tuesday evening in Edgewood and later died. According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Keisha Blackwell was shot by a former boyfriend, 42-year-old Jamar Wise, of Towson. Deputies said they believe Wise shot Blackwell in her own driveway.
foxbaltimore.com
City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police, FBI announce more people arrested in ride-share carjackings, robberies
Baltimore police and the FBI on Wednesday announced a series of arrests in recent ride-share carjackings and robberies. Authorities are investigating 39 ride-share incidents involving either a carjacking, kidnapping or both since November. Baltimore police and the FBI formed a task force to help combat a growing problem of ride-share robberies and carjackings.
foxbaltimore.com
Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify 2 December homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore this month:. 21-year-old William Brown Jr. was killed on December 13, 2022, in the 5500 block of Silverbell Road. 60-year-old Arnold Manuel was killed on December 17, 2022, in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue. So...
1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
Baltimore City to lead hearing to discuss if gas station where man killed is 'public nuisance'
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City has set up a public hearing to discuss whether a Northeast Baltimore gas station, where a man was killed last week, is a public nuisance.Albert Stevenson, 56, was murdered in a shooting at a BP gas station on Havenwood Road near Morgan State.The public hearing is on January 25th at 9 a.m. at Baltimore Police Headquarters. "This is just the beginning," Stevenson's nephew Jamar Day said. "Now it's time to pack out the hearing on January 25 at City Hall."Day put together a rally last weekend in front of the business, calling for it to be...
Person wanted for deadly shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department released pictures of the person they say shot two people Saturday, Dec. 17, killing one of them. Officers were in the 2400 block of 18th St. NW in Adams Morgan around 1:20 a.m. after they received a report of gunfire. They found Avon Perkins, 30, of […]
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 14-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Allison Espinales was last seen on Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., at her residence on Canterbury Lane in Rockville.
Nottingham MD
Parkville shooting leaves one hospitalized
PARKVILLE, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday. At around 4:30 p.m. on December 19, officers responded to the 8600-block of Willow Oak Road in Parkville (21234) following reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a...
Wbaltv.com
Teenager arrested at Glen Burnie shopping center after shootings involving Orbeez Gel Blaster
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday who they said shot a gel-type projectile at people at a shopping center. County police said officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Cromwell Field Shopping Center on Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, where two people said a boy and girl on bicycles approached them.
36-Year-Old Man Charged For Attempted Murder In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – 36-year-old Naeem Sekou was arrested last Thursday and charged with the Attempted Murder of a man that took place on November 15th in Northwest Baltimore. Shortly after 11 pm, a 23-year-old man walked into a Baltimore Hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was shot on the 6200 block of Reisterstown Road by an unidentified suspect. The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time. Sekou was arrested on December 15th and charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. The post 36-Year-Old Man Charged For Attempted Murder In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBAL Radio
Man fatally shot in downtown Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in downtown Baltimore on Wednesday. Officers said they responded to the unit block of South Howard Street near the Light Rail tracks just before 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they located an identified...
WJLA
Man impersonates police officer, shoots 2 people in northeast DC, officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and shooting two people Monday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. At approximately 2:54 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Clay Street, Northeast for a report of...
foxbaltimore.com
Victims shot with 'Orbeez Gel Blaster,' 17-year-old arrested, charged with assault
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assault after police say he shot people with orbeez. According to police, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting, assault at the Cromwell Field Shopping Center in Glen Burnie. A police investigation revealed...
Other Shoe Drops In Baltimore: Accused Gunman Charged With Attempted Murder
Police in Baltimore say they've charged a 20-year-old man with attempted murder in an October shooting in which the victim apparently left a shoe behind. Tyqwaun Kells is believed to have shot the 19-year-old victim during a dispute on the 1400 block of Dellwood Avenue in Hampden around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 19, city police announced.
'Any killing is a sad thing': Witnesses say 60-year-old man stabbed inside West Baltimore carryout
BALTIMORE - Witnesses say a 60-year-old man was in a West Baltimore carryout Saturday evening when he was stabbed.Arnold Manuel was taken to the hospital where he died.Those who witnessed the stabbing said Manuel was asked for money before he was stabbed multiple times inside the carryout on Edmonson Avenue in the Harlem Park neighborhood."I seen them put the body in the ambulance," a Harlem Park resident said. "I would say it had to happen inside. That's where the body was. That's where they brought the body out from."Norman Seldon, who has lived in the neighborhood for 86 years, told...
Violent Gas Station Murder Site With Over 80 Emergency Calls Gets Public Nuisance Hearing
A Baltimore gas station that has seen over 80 calls for help in the last three months has been issued a notice of public nuisance, authorities say.A Public Nuisance Hearing has been issued for the BP Gas Station located in the 1500 block of Havenwood Drive near Morgan State University on Tuesday, D…
