Cape Gazette

Relax, mon – Rasta Lipstick Plant needs little care

While we associate dreadlocks with Jamaica, some of the earliest Middle Eastern Christians wore this hairstyle. The very first bishop of Jerusalem, James the Just, had dreadlocks down to his ankles!. Dreadlocks adorn many Rastafarians, with the coiffure representing a biblical hairstyle showing devotion by the Nazirites. Whether your hair...
Cape Gazette

SoDel Concepts’ Dru Tevis wins Food Network competition

Delaware pastry chef Dru Tevis has been crowned the winner of Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship. Tevis, a graduate of the French Culinary Institute of New York, competed for eight weeks to claim the $25,000 prize. “Thank you everyone!” Tevis wrote in a Facebook post. “I am so proud...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

