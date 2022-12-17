Read full article on original website
Texas grunge band Toadies playing full Rubberneck album for upcoming San Antonio show
The single 'Possum Kingdom' made the album a staple of the grunge era.
A Magical Cirque Christmas brings high-flying acts to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre
The touring production emceed by Lucy Darling will feature a variety of circus acts.
Three of the world's 10 top-grossing music tours hit San Antonio's Alamodome this year
Bad Bunny, Elton John and a co-headlined tour by Def Leppard and Motley Crue were among the biggest-grossing tours, according to Billboard.
These San Antonio bars and restaurants are hosting Alamo Bowl watch parties for football fans
The parties range from a downtown barbecue-and-beer bash to a gathering inside a local distillery.
Baseless rumor about San Antonio serial killer is debunked again, this time by USA Today
A Facebook post shared several thousand times claimed without proof that a serial killer active in San Antonio had killed nine women.
These San Antonio restaurants are open and serving on Christmas Day
The holiday season can be stressful, and adding holiday cooking to the mix can be downright anxiety-inducing.
Early Riser's Special: San Antonio's brunch boom offers an elevated take on the casual meal
'It’s playful, casual and it’s fun,' Full Belly chef-owner James Moore said. 'Maybe a little whimsy is just what people are looking for.'
San Antonio upscale seafood spot Go Fish Market sets Thursday, Jan. 12 opening date
Go Fish will be the fourth venture from Houston and Emily Carpenter, who also own Southtown's Up Scale.
Painting with a Plate: San Antonio chefs create edible works of art that are as tasty as they are beautiful
Some San Antonio chefs take the phrase, 'eat with their eyes first' to a whole different level.
San Antonio's beloved Cowboy Breakfast officially canceled for 2023
Organizers of the event said the costs required to produce it have gone up.
Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit
The Third Coast Cocktail Summit will run Tuesday, Jan. 10 through Saturday, Jan. 14.
San Antonio’s God’s Dogs Rescue needs temporary fosters ahead of this week’s freeze
The organization is looking for volunteers to foster dogs until the cold snap is over.
These San Antonio art markets are offering last-minute holiday shopping and locally made goods
The last-minute markets will take place at Brick at Blue Star, Hotel Havana and Cherrity Bar.
San Antonio's VIA Metropolitan Transit warns winter weather could cause delays, detours
Riders using VIA to travel to or from any one of the city’s seven warming centers can do so fare-free starting this Thursday.
City and county officials warn San Antonio residents to be ready for this week's freeze
The city and county will open seven warming centers to offer short-term emergency shelter.
San Antonio teen in critical condition after accidental shooting, police say
The 16-year-old who allegedly fired the gun is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
15 Bexar County deputies and 7 San Antonio police officers were arrested this year, report shows
That total of 22 arrests was a slight decline from the 25 reported last year.
