Child-Free Adults Share What Their Lives Look Like As They've Gotten Older, And It's Brutally Honest
Recently, child-free adults shared what their lives look like without kids , and how they feel about it. Here are a few more totally honest additions:
1. "I love it! I’m one of those very lucky people who no one close to me questions my choices. I also have no problem shutting down ignorant morons and I can sleep as late as I want…get up as early as I want, and smoke weed all day (or not) and I know in the end it will be the same strangers caring for me as people with kids. I’ll just have more money! Early retirement here I COME!!"
2. "I decided if I didn’t have kids by the time I was 28 I was gonna skip it, and I don’t regret that one bit. My reasoning was my grandparents and parents all died before they were 55. I have terrible genes and lived in a house with multiple smokers. My mother smoked while she was pregnant (different times). So I keep assuming I might die young so wanted to make sure the kid was at least 18 before I died. Of course, you know the universe is gonna mess with me and I’ll live to be 102! But, I still won’t regret not having any children."
3. "I love kids and I adore working in pediatrics but I am legit, not hardcore enough to be a parent!"
4. "I never wanted kids, and when my sister had a baby at 16 (that I helped raise from 13 to 18), it solidified in me that I can’t emotionally handle raising anyone and never will."
— S
